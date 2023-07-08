UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says

Jul 8, 2023, 5:20 PM

In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft ...

In this image from video released by the U.S. Air Force, Russian military SU-34 and SU-35 aircraft release flares in the flight path of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone, lower left, on Thursday, July 6, 2023, over Syria. (U.S. Air Force via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(U.S. Air Force via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BEIRUT (AP) — Russian fighter jets have “harassed” American drones over Syria for the third day in a row this week, the U.S. military said.

Tension between Russian and U.S. troops is not uncommon in Syria as both countries conduct patrols on the ground as well as overflights. Syria’s 12-year conflict has left half a million people dead and over 1 million wounded.

The U.S. military said in a statement that Friday’s encounter lasted for about two hours during which three MQ-9 drones were “once again harassed” by Russian fighter aircraft while flying over Syria.

“Russian aircraft flew 18 unprofessional close passes that caused the MQ-9s to react to avoid unsafe situations,” Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, head of U.S. Air Forces Central Command, said in a statement.

Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and injures dozens

Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said earlier this week that the Russian and Syrian militaries have started a six-day joint training that ends Monday.

Gurinov added in comments carried by Syrian state media earlier this week that Moscow is concerned about the flights of drones by the U.S.-led coalition over northern Syria, calling them “systematic violations of protocols” designed to avoid clashes between the two militaries.

The first friction occurred on Wednesday morning when Russian military aircraft “engaged in unsafe and unprofessional behavior” as three U.S. MQ-9 drones were conducting a mission against the Islamic State group, the U.S. military said. On Thursday, the U.S. military said Russian fighter aircraft flew “incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally” against both French and U.S. aircraft over Syria.

The U.S. and France are part of an international coalition fighting IS that once controlled largest parts of Syria and Iraq where the extremists declared a caliphate. Despite IS defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria less than two years later, the extremists still carry out deadly attack in both countries.

Wagner leader calls for rebellion against Russian defense chief, Kremlin orders his arrest

On Friday, a drone attack by the U.S.-led coalition killed a man in northern Syria who was riding a motorcycle. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the man was an IS militant.

Russia joined Syria’s conflict in September 2015 and has since helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces. Russian warplanes still carry out attacks against the last major rebel stronghold in Syria’s northwest.

On any given day there are at least 900 U.S. forces in Syria, along with an undisclosed number of contractors, who partner with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

“We continue to encourage Russia to return to the established norms of a professional Air Force so we can all return our focus to ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS,” Grynkewich said, using a term to refer to IS.

Gurinov, the Russian officer, warned that the increase of “uncoordinated flights” for the coalition’s drones leads to escalation and “Russia is not responsible for the safety of these flights.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Russia invades Ukraine

FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to ...

Nomaan Merchant, Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Kickmeyer, Associated Press

The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package: AP sources

President Joe Biden's administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the war against Russia, but the United Nations urges the warring countries to avoid using them.

2 days ago

People watch as emergency service workers continue to search for victims after a Russian missile at...

Mstyslav Chernov, Associated Press

Russian cruise missile attack on Ukraine city of Lviv kills 4 people and injures dozens

Russia has fired cruise missiles at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building.

3 days ago

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Hun...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Russia’s Uprising and Religion in Democracy

Boyd Matheson takes the helm of Sunday Edition, and in this week's episode, Boyd talks with Jon Huntsman Jr. about the impact of the Military uprising in Russia and also talks with Jonathan Rauch about the role of religion in democracy.

7 days ago

FILE - U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer shells lie on the ground to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine...

Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee, Associated Press

US to send $500 million in weapons, military aid to Ukraine, officials say

U.S. officials say the Pentagon will announce it is sending up to $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

13 days ago

President Joe Biden...

Kevin Liptak, CNN

Inside Biden’s response to the insurrection in Russia

As President Joe Biden was walking from the White House residence to a briefing on the unfolding crisis in Russia, not much was certain.

14 days ago

FILE - In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service on Friday, March ...

Associated Press

Russia says Wagner Group’s leader will move to Belarus after his rebellious march challenged Putin

Russia says the head of a private military company who staged a short-lived rebellion will move to Belarus and not face prosecution as part of deal to defuse a crisis that posed a challenge to President Vladimir Putin's government.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Russian fighter jets harass American drones over Syria, US military says