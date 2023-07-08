UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

Jul 8, 2023, 5:49 PM

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor s...

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor scooter recovered at the scene of a shooting, in the Queens borough of New York. An 86-year-old New York City man was fatally shot and at least two others were seriously wounded by a man on a scooter who police say was shooting randomly at cars and pedestrians in Queens on Saturday. (New York City Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(New York City Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — A scooter-riding gunman killed an 87-year-old man and wounded three others in a string of random shootings that stretched across two New York City boroughs, police said Saturday.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody without incident and his identity was not revealed by police, Assistant Police Chief Joseph Kenny said at a news conference. A 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and a scooter were recovered.

The New York Police Department pulled an image of the gunman from video and sent it to phones of officers, some of whom spotted the suspect about two hours after the first shooting.

“We don’t know the motive. It seems his acts were random,” Kenny said.

In all, the NYPD said there were five shootings carried out during the spree by someone on a scooter, one in Brooklyn and four in Queens. No one was injured in one of the shootings.

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m. when someone on a scooter shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn. He was brought to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Seventeen minutes later, a 87-year-old man was shot multiple times in the Richmond Hill area of Queens. He later died at a hospital.

Shortly afterward in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people, although nobody was hurt.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

About one minute later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Killings in the nation’s most populous city have risen in recent years to about where they were a decade ago — well below an early-1990s peak. The number of people wounded by gunfire surged in New York City during the pandemic and remains stubbornly high, and the city has also confronted a series of high-profile crimes.

Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, has stressed the importance of getting guns off the streets.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

emergency lights generic...

Cali Jackson KSL TV, and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Officers attempted negations for approximately 3 hours when the man presented a firearm in a threatening manner. Shots were fired by two of the officers at the man who later died from his injuries.

22 hours ago

Two AR-15 style rifles recovered by the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD photo | July 6, 202...

Cali Jackson

SLCPD arrest two men, safely recover illegally possessed AR-15 style rifles

The investigation started at 10:11 a.m., on Thursday, July 6, 2023, when SLC911 got a call from a community member reporting two men with masks and hoodies covering their faces walking away from a car near 300 East 700 South.

22 hours ago

William Henry Clark...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Salt Lake man sentenced for killing friend of his ex-girlfriend

A Salt Lake man will serve at least 41 years and up to life in prison for trying to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and murdering her friend.

3 days ago

Police officers on July 4 investigate the scene of Monday night's mass shooting in southwest Philad...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Danny Freeman, David Williams, Sharif Paget and Kristina Sgueglia

Philadelphia mass shooting suspect posted online about guns, loss of ‘freedoms’

A social media page believed to belong to the man accused of fatally shooting five people in Philadelphia on Monday night includes a series of posts about guns, the Second Amendment and the “loss of freedoms.”

4 days ago

Unified and Utah Transit Authority police at the scene where the gun was allegedly pointed. (KSL TV...

Andrew Adams

Police: Teen in custody after witnesses say gun pointed, shot fired at TRAX platform

Unified Police took a 16-year-old boy into custody Tuesday after witnesses said he pointed a gun on a TRAX platform and fired a shot at another teen.

5 days ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Road-rage shooting ends in rollover crash

Two men who allegedly shot at a semitruck driver on Monday ended up crashing into another vehicle while fleeing from police.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others