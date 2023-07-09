UTAH FIREWATCH
CONSUMER

Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to $615 million – the 10th largest prize in history

Jul 8, 2023, 7:09 PM

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monda...

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Another huge lottery jackpot will be on the line Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. This time, it's an estimated $700 million Powerball jackpot drawing, which ranks at the 10th largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Feeling lucky? The potential prize for the massive Powerball jackpot just made history, lottery officials announced Friday.

A fortunate player could end up taking home $615 million in Saturday’s drawing – the 10th-largest Powerball prize ever. The jackpot has a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.

Game leaders upped the ante Friday after increasing the possible winnings from an estimated $590 million.

“The decision to raise the jackpot was the result of strong ticket sales and an increase in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association told CNN in an email.

There have been 33 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

Lucky player in Seattle suburb wins $754.6M Powerball prize

The lucky winner of Saturday’s jackpot could choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

No one matched all six drawn numbers – the white balls of 17, 24, 48, 62 and 68 along with the red Powerball of 23 – on Wednesday. However, three lucky players in Florida, Ohio and New York won $1 million prizes, according to officials.

The drawing produced over 864,000 winning tickets for lower-tier prizes nationwide on Wednesday worth a combined total of $9 million.

“If no one wins the jackpot Saturday night, we are projecting an estimated jackpot of $650 million for Monday’s drawing,” a Multi-State Lottery Association spokesperson said.

A ticket sold in California won the largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching half a billion dollars, making it the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history. Players will have a chance to claim the $480 million jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

