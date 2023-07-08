UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Chicho Arango Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake Against Orlando

Jul 8, 2023, 8:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It took Chicho Arango just 23 minutes to score his first goal for Real Salt Lake.

Arango’s last Major League Soccer goal came on October 30 for LAFC in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Arango’s goal came off of an assist from Pablo Ruiz.

Only five players have scored in their RSL debut.

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

RSL has struggled with capitalizing on scoring opportunities for the majority of the season.

The Arango signing aimed to address that shortcoming.

He showed very quickly that he could provide just that for the club.

Chicho Arango to debut in RSL vs. Orlando City SC

RSL kicks off against Orlando City on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The match will be Arango’s first time stepping on the playing pitch as a member of Real Salt Lake.

In early June, it was reported that RSL would land the former member of LAFC.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake To Sign Colombian Forward Chicho Arango

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

RELATED STORIES

Arango will join a squad that is trending up and recently entered the top 10 of MLS’ Power Rankings.

RSL’s last loss came in a 3-2 result against the LA Galaxy on May 31. Since then, the club has posted five victories, four in MLS and one against the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup action. RSL also earned two points via a pair of draws in that timespan.

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Blows Out Orlando City SC In Chicho Arango’s Debut

Real Salt Lake crushed Orlando City SC in a highlight-filled performance marked by the debut of Chicho Arango.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Savarino, Julio Give Real Salt Lake Commanding 4-0 Lead

Jefferson Savarino found the back of the net against Orlando to give Real Salt Lake a 3-0 lead. The goal was Savarino's fifth of the season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Announces Groups For In-Season Tournament, Jazz In Group A

The NBA released more information on the In-Season Tournament including the groups that will face off in the first stage of the tournament.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Extends Lead For Real Salt Lake Against Orlando

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad gave the club a 2-0 lead just before the halftime break. The goal was Glad’s fourth of the season.   Post by @kslsports View on Threads   Glad’s goal came off a corner. Pablo Ruiz recorded his second assist of the night, the first came […]

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Megan Rapinoe Says She’ll Retire After NWSL Season, Her 4th World Cup

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after a career in which she won an Olympic gold medal and two World Cups.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Newly Acquired John Collins Takes Quiz On All Things Utah

The Utah Jazz quizzed John Collins on various things that make Utah unique. He was asked about the Great Salt Lake, Post Malone, and more.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Chicho Arango Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake Against Orlando