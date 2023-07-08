NBA Announces Groups For In-Season Tournament, Jazz In Group A

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA released more information on the In-Season Tournament including the groups that will face off in the first stage of the tournament.

The Jazz will play in Group A against the Grizzlies, Lakers, Suns, and Trailblazers.

The tournament will run throughout November and December.

The first game will be played on November 3 and the final game will come on December 9.

The games in the opening stages of the tournament will count towards the team’s regular season record.

What Is The NBA In-Season Tournament?

The In-Season Tournament will feature all 30 NBA franchises competing to earn a spot in the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Pool play will consist of six five-team groupings separated by conference, but not based on division.

Over the first six weeks of the season, pool play will consist of teams playing the other four members of their group once each in Cup games, with the winner of each grouping, plus two wildcard teams, advancing to the eight-team single-elimination tournament.

Current framework of NBA In Season Tournament as soon as 2023-24, per sources: – Cup games through November

– 8 teams advance to single-elimination Final in December; other 22 continue with regular season

– All games part of normal 82-game schedule; one extra for two Final teams — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2022

The final four teams will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas, with each player on the winning team earning $500,000.

The four Cup games will be counted toward a team’s regular season record.

Teams that advance to the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament will wind up playing 83 regular season games, while those teams already eliminated will continue to compete in traditional regular season contests.

Though new to the NBA, the G League and the WNBA have featured In-Season Tournaments in recent years.

