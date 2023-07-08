Savarino, Julio Give Real Salt Lake Commanding 4-0 Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio both found the back of the net against Orlando City to give Real Salt Lake a 4-0 lead.

The goal was Savarino’s fifth of the season and Julio’s third.

Savarino extends the home team’s lead to 3️⃣. pic.twitter.com/BSK028UVTi — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 9, 2023

Savarino’s goal was assisted by Bryan Oviedo. Julio was assisted by Pablo Ruiz.

RSL’s first three goals against Orlando City came off of a well-placed cross.

Real Salt Lake’s roster depth was on full display at home.

Chicho Arango to debut in RSL vs. Orlando City SC

RSL kicks off against Orlando City on Saturday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The match will be Arango’s first time stepping on the playing pitch as a member of Real Salt Lake.

In early June, it was reported that RSL would land the former member of LAFC.

Arango will join a squad that is trending up and recently entered the top 10 of MLS’ Power Rankings.

RSL’s last loss came in a 3-2 result against the LA Galaxy on May 31. Since then, the club has posted five victories, four in MLS and one against the Galaxy in U.S. Open Cup action. RSL also earned two points via a pair of draws in that timespan.

RSL owns an 8-6-7 record this season.

