Real Salt Lake Blows Out Orlando City SC In Chicho Arango’s Debut

Jul 8, 2023, 9:32 PM

SANDYReal Salt Lake crushed Orlando City SC in a highlight-filled performance marked by the debut of Chicho Arango.

RSL hosted Orlando at America First Field on Saturday, July 8. It was the ninth-highest-attended home match in club history.

Real Salt Lake beat Orlando City SC, 4-0.

The match was Arango’s first time stepping on the pitch as a member of RSL and the new attacker didn’t disappoint.

Real Salt Lake put pressure on Orlando’s defense in the opening minutes of the contest. Arango was a clear target for his teammates to fed the ball to.

After a missed opportunity by Damir Kreilach that missed wide of the post, Arango gave RSL fans what they’d been hoping he’d bring. In the 23rd minute of action, the former LAFC standout buried a header into the goal to give Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Arango’s last Major League Soccer goal came on October 30 for LAFC in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Real Salt Lake continued to play well throughout the remainder of the first half and capitalized on another chance in the 43rd minute. Justen Glad found the back of the net off of a set play and the home side took a 2-0 advantage on the scoreboard.

Pablo Ruiz recorded his second assist of the night.

RSL entered the locker room with a 2-0 lead at halftime. During the first 45 minutes, both teams possessed the ball for half of the contest and had eight shots, including three shots on goal.

In the second half, RSL took over.

The club brought its newfound energy on both sides of the ball. They forced Orlando City into tough spots and conceded multiple scoring opportunities.

As the conclusion of the game approached, Real Salt Lake showed that it wasn’t done.

Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each found the back of the net within ten minutes of play.

The goal was Savarino’s fifth of the season and Julio’s third.

Up Next for RSL

With the win, RSL picked up three points and improved to a record of 9-6-7 this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match will be on the road against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

