Keyonte George Records 33 point Double-Double In Vegas Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George put the Las Vegas Summer League on notice after leading the Utah Jazz to a 105-99 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

George scored 33 points and recorded ten assists as the Jazz cruised past LA to open play in Las Vegas.

Four Jazz players scored in double-digits, including second-year guard Ochai Agbaji who finished with 21.

George Puts On Impressive Display In Vegas

It was apparent from the opening tip that George had a newfound comfort level playing in Las Vegas after getting three opportunities to find his groove in Salt Lake City.

George showed off his passing skills early in Vegas, recording seven assists in the first half while committing only one turnover.

But in the second half, George showed off the dominant scoring ability that made him one of the country’s best prep prospects.

The Jazz rookie recorded 25 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter as the Jazz pulled away from the Clippers.

During his late burst, George flashed his ability to finish on top of the rim, throwing down two athletic dunks in the third before showing off his impressive range by knocking down 6-15 three-point attempts.

And, in continuing with his better-than-advertised playmaking skills, the guard committed just two turnovers in 34 minutes on the floor.

George conducted his teammates with the ball in his hands to create space, found cutters streaking to the basket, and threw well-timed entry passes to make life easy on the Jazz’s frontcourt players.

Overall, George had one of the best performances in Jazz summer league history and has shown enough promise early in his career to put fans’ minds at ease about the team’s young talent.

Agbaji Is Quietly Dominating

Though it was George who stole the show in Las Vegas, Ochai Agbaji continues his quiet domination during his second year in the NBA.

The Kansas product had another complete outing finishing the night with 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal in 31 minutes.

Agbaji had his best showing with the ball in his hands so far this summer, turning the ball over just twice while committing only one foul.

Through four summer league games, Agbaj is averaging 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and shooting 38 percent from the three-point line on just under ten attempts per game.

Understandably, Jazz fans will be focused on the play from George, and the mystery of Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, who have yet to suit up, but Agbaji’s development is likely to have a bigger impact on the team this season than any of the three rookies.

The Jazz have a deep roster, and minutes will be hard to come by, but Agbaji continues to make a strong argument that he should be in the mix when training camp opens.

When Do the Utah Jazz Play In Summer League Next?

The Utah Jazz will host the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday at 8 pm MT in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

