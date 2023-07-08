UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Keyonte George Records 33 point Double-Double In Vegas Debut

Jul 8, 2023, 10:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George put the Las Vegas Summer League on notice after leading the Utah Jazz to a 105-99 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

George scored 33 points and recorded ten assists as the Jazz cruised past LA to open play in Las Vegas.

Four Jazz players scored in double-digits, including second-year guard Ochai Agbaji who finished with 21.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

George Puts On Impressive Display In Vegas

It was apparent from the opening tip that George had a newfound comfort level playing in Las Vegas after getting three opportunities to find his groove in Salt Lake City.

George showed off his passing skills early in Vegas, recording seven assists in the first half while committing only one turnover.

But in the second half, George showed off the dominant scoring ability that made him one of the country’s best prep prospects.

The Jazz rookie recorded 25 points in the second half, including 17 in the fourth quarter as the Jazz pulled away from the Clippers.

During his late burst, George flashed his ability to finish on top of the rim, throwing down two athletic dunks in the third before showing off his impressive range by knocking down 6-15 three-point attempts.

And, in continuing with his better-than-advertised playmaking skills, the guard committed just two turnovers in 34 minutes on the floor.

George conducted his teammates with the ball in his hands to create space, found cutters streaking to the basket, and threw well-timed entry passes to make life easy on the Jazz’s frontcourt players.

Overall, George had one of the best performances in Jazz summer league history and has shown enough promise early in his career to put fans’ minds at ease about the team’s young talent.

Agbaji Is Quietly Dominating

Though it was George who stole the show in Las Vegas, Ochai Agbaji continues his quiet domination during his second year in the NBA.

The Kansas product had another complete outing finishing the night with 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal in 31 minutes.

Agbaji had his best showing with the ball in his hands so far this summer, turning the ball over just twice while committing only one foul.

Through four summer league games, Agbaj is averaging 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and shooting 38 percent from the three-point line on just under ten attempts per game.

Understandably, Jazz fans will be focused on the play from George, and the mystery of Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh, who have yet to suit up, but Agbaji’s development is likely to have a bigger impact on the team this season than any of the three rookies.

The Jazz have a deep roster, and minutes will be hard to come by, but Agbaji continues to make a strong argument that he should be in the mix when training camp opens.

When Do the Utah Jazz Play In Summer League Next?

The Utah Jazz will host the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday at 8 pm MT in Las Vegas. The game will be televised on ESPNU. 

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Blows Out Orlando City SC In Chicho Arango’s Debut

Real Salt Lake crushed Orlando City SC in a highlight-filled performance marked by the debut of Chicho Arango.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Savarino, Julio Give Real Salt Lake Commanding 4-0 Lead

Jefferson Savarino found the back of the net against Orlando to give Real Salt Lake a 3-0 lead. The goal was Savarino's fifth of the season.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

NBA Announces Groups For In-Season Tournament, Jazz In Group A

The NBA released more information on the In-Season Tournament including the groups that will face off in the first stage of the tournament.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Justen Glad Extends Lead For Real Salt Lake Against Orlando

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad gave the club a 2-0 lead just before the halftime break. The goal was Glad’s fourth of the season.   Post by @kslsports View on Threads   Glad’s goal came off a corner. Pablo Ruiz recorded his second assist of the night, the first came […]

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Scores First Goal With Real Salt Lake Against Orlando

It took Chicho Arango just 23 minutes to score his first goal for Real Salt Lake. He gave RSL a 1-0 lead in his debut.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Megan Rapinoe Says She’ll Retire After NWSL Season, Her 4th World Cup

U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe is ready to retire after a career in which she won an Olympic gold medal and two World Cups.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Keyonte George Records 33 point Double-Double In Vegas Debut