GUN VIOLENCE

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

Jul 9, 2023, 12:25 PM

FILE (Getty Images)...

FILE (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


CLEVELAND (AP) — An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

Police said preliminary information indicates that someone opened fire toward a group of people in the Warehouse District shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday as the clubs were closing. The suspect then fled the scene.

Chief Wayne Drummond of the Cleveland police department said seven men and two women between the ages of 23 to 38 were struck. One of the men was seriously wounded while injuries to the others were minor, he said.

Officers assigned to the district’s weekly detail arrived quickly and rendered medical aid, after which the victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. A suspect was being sought and investigators were looking for surveillance video from the many cameras in the area and promised to distribute images of the suspect to news organizations.

Police said there was no indication at this point of any kind of incident in any of the clubs that preceded the gunfire.

No arrests were immediately reported. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Mayor Justin Bibb called it a “tragic and sad day” that “truly shows the massive gun problem we have, not just in Cleveland, not just in Ohio, but across this nation.” Bibb called on state and national legislators to give city leaders more tools to crack down on the proliferation of firearms.

“I am sick and tired of getting these calls late at night,” he said. “I am sick and tired of hearing from our residents and victims of gun violence, and Republicans blaming us as mayors for violent crime. We need their help.”

Officials said a large police presence is on hand in the district every weekend and officers and first responders were able to respond immediately along with members of the sheriff’s department.

Drummond said the shooter elected to fire into a crowd despite the visible presence of police officers, and even adding “2,000 more officers” wouldn’t have stopped what happened. He called for a “wholistic” approach including “economic development, prevention, intervention, opportunities” to help turn things around.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

