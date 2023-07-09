UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Bicyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

Jul 9, 2023, 9:46 AM

Salt Lake City Police cars...

Salt Lake City Police closed off Redwood Road for several hours while they investigate a fatal hit-and-run. (Courtesy/Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Courtesy/Salt Lake City Police Department)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist on Redwood Road early Sunday.

A caller reported the crash at 4:38 a.m. It happened at 755 South Redwood Road, near Redwood Road and Indiana Avenue.

A news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers found a 59-year-old man with critical injuries when they arrived.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department all provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene,” the release stated.

Officers believe the bicyclist and the vehicle were headed northbound when the crash happened. The news release said the driver did not stop and officers believe the vehicle fled northbound.

The road was closed for several hours.

The release said ten people have died in traffic-related incidents in Salt Lake City this year.

Detectives urged residents who live on Redwood from Indiana to 500 South to check their doorbell or security cameras to see if they recorded anything related to the crash between 4:20 and 4:40 a.m.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking community members living along Redwood Road from Indiana Avenue to 500 South to review their doorbell or home security systems from approximately 4:20 a.m. until 4:40 a.m. to see if they captured anything that may be relevant to the investigation,” the release added.

Police said anyone with video or information can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor s...

Associated Press

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others.

2 days ago

Charred remains of a Cessna lie near the landing approach at French Valley Airport, in Murrieta, Ca...

Associated Press

Six killed in small plane crash, bursts into flames near Southern California airport

Authorities say six people were killed when a small plane crashed and burst into flames in a field near a Southern California airport.

2 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Cali Jackson

2 teens killed, 3 injured in Iron County rollover crash

Five people were inside the car with two female passengers (one 19 years old and one 17 years old) being ejected from the car and suffering fatal injuries.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Cimaron Neugebauer

61-year-old Elko man dies in crash on I-80

An Elko man died in a crash on Interstate 80 in Elko, Nevada on Friday, June 30.

3 days ago

Diana Parkin...

Ashley Moser

Parents say 12-year-old’s back pain turns into life-threatening infection

When Tom Parkin’s daughter started complaining of back pain after a trip to the pool, he didn’t think much of it. 

3 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Eliza Pace and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

Body found in SLC canal

A body was found and is being recovered from a canal in Salt Lake City.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Bicyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run