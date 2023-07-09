Bicyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

SALT LAKE CITY — Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist on Redwood Road early Sunday.

A caller reported the crash at 4:38 a.m. It happened at 755 South Redwood Road, near Redwood Road and Indiana Avenue.

A news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department said officers found a 59-year-old man with critical injuries when they arrived.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department all provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene,” the release stated.

Officers believe the bicyclist and the vehicle were headed northbound when the crash happened. The news release said the driver did not stop and officers believe the vehicle fled northbound.

The road was closed for several hours.

The release said ten people have died in traffic-related incidents in Salt Lake City this year.

Detectives urged residents who live on Redwood from Indiana to 500 South to check their doorbell or security cameras to see if they recorded anything related to the crash between 4:20 and 4:40 a.m.

Police said anyone with video or information can call 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with an officer.