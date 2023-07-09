UTAH FIREWATCH
CRIME

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

Jul 9, 2023, 10:44 AM

Courtroom And Gavel...

An Orem man already facing charges of trading THC and nicotine products for sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl is now charged with raping a 14-year-old girl. (File photo)

(File photo)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

OREM, Utah — An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

Carlos Alonso Arguetta, 24, was charged Friday in 4th District Court with rape of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, first-degree felonies; and enticement of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to the new charges, while investigators were searching Arguetta’s social media accounts in connection with his original case, they discovered a conversation between him and a now 14-year-old girl.

Police located the girl and interviewed her. She said she met Arguetta in 2021 and he allegedly told her he was 17. On several occasions, Arguetta forced the girl to perform sexual acts, the charging documents state.

Investigators say Arguetta was contacting underage girls on social media and offering nicotine and THC in exchange for sex acts. He allegedly told police he made deals with at least five girls, according to court documents.

In February, Arguetta was charged with aggravated human trafficking of a child, aggravated exploitation of prostitution of a child, rape of a child, two counts of sodomy on a child and drug distribution, all first-degree felonies; two counts of enticing a minor, a second-degree felony; and dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.

In that case, he is accused of trading sexual favors with a 12-year-old girl for nicotine and THC. On one occasion, the girl “reported Carlos would not allow her to leave the car and held her down and raped her,” charging documents say.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-888-421-1100. You can also call the Rape Recovery Center Crisis Line at 801-467-7273 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Resources for Survivors

Utah Coalition Against Sexual Assault 

 

 

