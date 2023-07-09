Brush fire reported near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — For the second time in three days a fire has been reported near Interstate 15 in the Beaver area.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info said the fire broke out Sunday in the area of I-15 between mile markers 126 and 129.

The tweet indicated firefighters managed to quickly stop the progress of the flames.

It burned approximately two acres the tweet said.

Traffic on I-15 has not been impacted.

On Friday northbound traffic on I-15 was temporarily halted because of a fire.

That fire started just after 2 p.m.

It burned 20 acres before firefighters put out the flames.

Red flag conditions return to Utah

Beaver County was not listed in a red flag warning; however, some parts of the state were, for the first time this season after the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office issued a red flag warning for parts of southeast Utah, including Blanding, Moab, and Monticello that was in effect through Saturday night. The forecast called for sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 40 mph combined with hot temperatures and a low relative humidity between 5% and 10% in the region.