AP

No winner Saturday; Powerball jackpot reaches $650 million

Jul 9, 2023, 1:33 PM

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his lottery numbers ahead of a November, 2022 Powerball...

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his lottery numbers ahead of a November, 2022 Powerball drawing. Wednesday's drawing will be for at least $650 million.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

The new jackpot for Monday’s drawing is the ninth-highest in the history of the game. The Powerball jackpot rolled over after no one matched all six numbers drawn — white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43, and red Powerball 18, Powerball officials said Sunday. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

The $650 million jackpot is for winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 29 years. Most winners prefer cash, which for Monday night’s drawing would be $328.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

