UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

100-year-old celebrates birthday with community motorcycle ride

Jul 9, 2023, 2:32 PM

Opal Gault is turning 100 years old and had a fascination with motorcycles all her life. Mandatory ...

Opal Gault is turning 100 years old and had a fascination with motorcycles all her life. Mandatory Credit: WNEM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

PINCONNING, Michigan (WNEM) — A grandma is living wild and free at the age of 100 making the best of every day.

Opal Gault a Pinconning resident is turning 100 years old and shares her secret to a long life with Hannah Jewell.

“Just keep right on living…and make the best of every day,” Gault said.

Opal’s daughter Jenny Roth said her mom raised eight children pretty much by herself while working as a waitress.

The family knew they had to do something special for their now great great great grandmother.

“She’s had a fascination with motorcycles all her life. She as a child would get on the sidecar of her uncle’s motorcycle,” Roth said.

Opal’s family put a call to action for her 100 birthday.

“We put it on Facebook that we were looking for 100 because she is turning 100. And it has just blossomed,” Roth said.

Jewell reported that despite the rain the community really turned out for Gault with more than 200 motorcyclists hitting the road bringing back fond memories for Gault.

“Enjoy, that’s my motto you know. Enjoy. Enjoy. Enjoy.” Gault said.

Gault has no plans on slowing her role any time soon.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

...

Chris Boyette, Haley Britzky and Raja Razek, CNN

Marine taken into custody after missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton, authorities say

A United States Marine has been taken into custody for questioning after a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing was found at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

16 hours ago

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his lottery numbers ahead of a November, 2022 Powerball...

Associated Press

No winner Saturday; Powerball jackpot reaches $650 million

An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.

16 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

16 hours ago

PRIME bottle...

Associated Press

The FDA is urged to look into PRIME energy drink caffeine levels

An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

16 hours ago

The installation of a marine barrier on the Rio Grande has started. (Texas Department of Public Saf...

Rebekah Riess, Melissa Alonso and Rosa Flores, CNN

Texas sued over plan to deploy floating barrier on Rio Grande to curb border crossings

The owner of a Texas canoe and kayaking company filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to stop the installation of a marine floating barrier on the Rio Grande, claiming Gov. Greg Abbott has no right to regulate the border.

2 days ago

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monda...

Ashley R. Williams, CNN

Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing grows to $615 million – the 10th largest prize in history

Feeling lucky? The potential prize for the massive Powerball jackpot just made history, lottery officials announced Friday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

100-year-old celebrates birthday with community motorcycle ride