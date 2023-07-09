Fire damages Holladay home, no injuries reported

HOLLADAY, Utah — A fire tore through a Holladay home Sunday afternoon near 2765 E Blue Spruce Dr.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, no one was injured in the blaze and all occupants are out of the home.

UFA said the firefighters can’t enter the home because there’s too many things in the way, but they are cutting holes in the roof to try and fight it that way.

The fire is not threatening any other structures.

It was not clear how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story and will beupdated as information becomes available.