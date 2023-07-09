UTAH FIREWATCH
Fire damages Holladay home, no injuries reported

Jul 9, 2023, 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm

(Courtesy: Serena Chavez)...

(Courtesy: Serena Chavez)

(Courtesy: Serena Chavez)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY, Utah — A fire tore through a Holladay home Sunday afternoon near  2765 E Blue Spruce Dr.

According to the Unified Fire Authority, no one was injured in the blaze and all occupants are out of the home.

UFA said the firefighters can’t enter the home because there’s too many things in the way, but they are cutting holes in the roof to try and fight it that way.

The fire is not threatening any other structures.

(Courtesy: Serena Chavez) (Courtesy: Tanya Vea) (Courtesy: Serena Chavez) (Courtesy: Serena Chavez)

It was not clear how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story and will beupdated as information becomes available. 

