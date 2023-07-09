UTAH FIREWATCH
Former BYU Golfer Peter Kuest Posts Top-20 Finish At John Deere Classic

Jul 9, 2023, 4:00 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU men’s golf standout Peter Kuest continued his hot streak and posted a top-20 finish at the PGA Tour’s 2023 John Deere Classic.

Peter Kuest at the John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic was held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 6-9.

Kuest tied for 17th place on the leaderboard. By making the cut at the event, he secured special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.

It was the former Cougar’s second straight top-20 finish. A week before the John Deere Classic, Kuest tied for fourth place at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

After opening the tournament with back-to-back rounds with a score of 67, Kuest had his best day at the event on Saturday. Kuest shot a 65 for six-under par to go into Sunday in contention for the win. Unfortunately for Kuest, his worst day of the event came on Sunday.

Kuest’s final round was a 71 or par for the day.

During his fourth and final round, Kuest recorded six birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey.

Prior to his career on the PGA Tour, Kuest played golf at BYU from 2016-20. Kuest won the Utah Open in 2020.

John Deere Classic Leaderboard

1. Sepp Straka (-21)

T2. Brendon Todd (-19)

T2. Alex Smalley (-19)

T4. Ludvig Aberg (-18)

T4. Adam Schenk (-18)

T6. Grayson Murray (-16)

T6. Kevin Yu (-16)

T6. Cameron Young (-16)

T6. Mark Hubbard (-16)

T6. Lucas Glover (-16)

T6. J.T. Poston (-16)

T6. Denny McCarthy (-16)

The purse for the 2023 John Deere Classic was $7.4 million. Last year, the event was won by J.T. Poston.

Zac Blair at the John Deere Classic

Fellow former BYU standout Zac Blair missed the cut at the 2023 John Deere Classic. Blair had rounds of 68 and 71 to start the tournament.

