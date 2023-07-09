UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Upgrades made to 2 Utah state parks in effort to provide ‘more fun’

Jul 9, 2023, 5:39 PM

Utah state parks officials and others use fishing poles to rip apart a ribbon at the Echo Reservoir...

Utah state parks officials and others use fishing poles to rip apart a ribbon at the Echo Reservoir boating ramp at Echo State Park in Coalville on Thursday. The park has undergone multiple renovations since becoming a state park in 2018. (Aubrey Shafer, KSL-TV)

(Aubrey Shafer, KSL-TV)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

COALVILLE, Utah — Eric Bradshaw admits that Echo State Park was very much in a primitive state when first opened in 2018, following a deal between the Utah Division of State Parks and the Bureau of Reclamation.

It had a difficult entrance to maneuver around that led visitors to a dirt parking lot and old bathrooms by the Echo Reservoir. It didn’t have much to offer in terms of camping for its first two years of existence, either.

“We actually had to cap the well at one point. The water wasn’t good anymore,” said Bradshaw, the manager of East Canyon State Park and former manager of both Echo and Rockport state parks. He added that the park didn’t have any running water for two years or power for another year as crews worked to repair and move electric and water utilities to fit the new park.

A completely different situation was playing out around the same time at Rockport State Park, a similar reservoir-based recreation area located less than 15 miles south in Peoa, Summit County. There, the park’s Cedar Point camping area was popular, but there weren’t many daytime amenities for visitors to enjoy.

That’s why Bradshaw is thrilled about the major changes that are now available at both parks. The Utah Division of State Parks held a pair of ribbon-cutting events Thursday to celebrate new upgrades to Echo and Rockport state parks that visitors can check out the next time they arrive. In lieu of giant scissors, officials used fishing poles to pry apart a giant red tape by the reservoirs.

The division built a new visitors center and new bathrooms at Echo State Park, and altered its entrance to make it easier for people to enter and exit the area. They also used material from the reservoir lakebed to double the size of the parking lot from about 75 to 150, allowing more people access to the park. This didn’t alter the capacity of the reservoir, Bradshaw points out.

The park’s boat ramp was also extended by 100 feet and widened by 14 feet, which will allow for a longer boating season when the reservoir drops — as it usually does by the end of the summer. The reservoir, which is currently at 99% capacity, is typically at about a quarter full by the beginning of October before it refills with the spring snowmelt runoff. It dropped to as low as 11% last year as a result of drought conditions.

The exterior of five new cottages now available for rent at Echo State Park in Coalville pictured on Thursday.
The exterior of five new cottages now available for rent at Echo State Park in Coalville pictured on Thursday. (Photo: Aubrey Shafer, KSL-TV)

That’s on top of the Dry Hollow Campground that opened in 2020 as a part of the initial upgrades to the park. With new upgrades, the campground now offers more than two dozen campsites, including six spots with full RV hookups and five tiny lake cottages.

Down at Rockport State Park, crews added 12 new picnic sites and 10 new pavilions at its Cedar Point area. They also expanded parking to about 33 stalls, Bradshaw said. These actually opened in September 2022; however, they’re now able to be “fully utilized” with the warmer weather this summer.

One of the new picnic table pavilions is pictured at Rockport State Park on Thursday. The park's upgrades were completed in September 2022, but celebrated on Thursday.
One of the new picnic table pavilions is pictured at Rockport State Park on Thursday. The park’s upgrades were completed in September 2022, but celebrated on Thursday. (Photo: Aubrey Shafer, KSL-TV)

Both parks have gained popularity in recent years, along with the entire state parks system.

Rockport State Park brought in a little more than 157,000 visitors during the 2022 fiscal year, an 11% increase from just four years ago despite severe drought conditions that impacted the reservoir. Its 2023 fiscal year, which wrapped up last week, is on pace for even more visitors, though the Utah Division of State Parks is still crunching the final June numbers.

Echo State Park, on the other hand, brought in a little less than 30,000 visitors during the 2022 fiscal year, an 84% jump from when it first opened. It has already exceeded 32,000 visitors in the first 11 months of the 2023 fiscal year.

Bradshaw believes the upgrades to both parks will help them adjust to their popularity growth and make them even bigger destinations in the future.

“We want to host more people, have more fun,” he said, as a pair of boats jetted by the Echo Reservoir waters in the distance. “That’s what state parks are all about.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Courtesy: Serena Chavez)...

Eliza Pace

Fire damages Holladay home, no injuries reported

A fire tore through a Holladay home Sunday afternoon near  2765 E Blue Spruce Dr.

18 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)...

Cary Schwanitz

Brush fire reported near Beaver

For the second time in three days a fire has been reported near Interstate 15 in the Beaver area.

18 hours ago

rescue helicopter...

Cary Schwanitz

Hikers rescued in 2 separate Washington County incidents

Search and rescue crews were called in for two separate rescues Saturday afternoon in Washington County.

18 hours ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

18 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police cars...

Cary Schwanitz

Bicyclist killed in Salt Lake City hit-and-run

Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist on Redwood Road early Sunday.

18 hours ago

The closed off Deseret Peak Complex in Tooele County. (Mark Less, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Tooele County pool closed for 2023 season due to unexpected repairs

The Energy Solutions Aquatic Center is closed for the season after planned repairs ended up being more costly than expected.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Upgrades made to 2 Utah state parks in effort to provide ‘more fun’