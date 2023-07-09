76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Paul Reed

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia 76ers matched the Utah Jazz offer for restricted free agent Paul Reed, keeping the backup center in the city of brotherly love.

Reed signed the three-year offer sheet with the Jazz on Saturday giving the 76ers 24 hours to match the deal, or let the three-year veteran walk.

The offer sheet was uniquely structured to scare Philadelphia away from matching, but by Sunday night, Reed remained a Sixer.

76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Reed

The Jazz offered Reed a three-year deal worth $24 million, though only the first year of the contract was fully guaranteed.

The final two years and $17 million of the contract would be guaranteed if whichever team Reed played for qualified for the conference semifinals in the playoffs during the 2023-24 season.

The 76ers are matching Paul Reed’s three-year, $23M offer sheet with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Per sheet’s terms, Sixers must guarantee last two years of Reed’s deal if they win the opening round of playoffs this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 10, 2023

That would have allowed the Jazz to move on from Reed next season if they were to miss the playoffs and didn’t see the reserve big man as a long term fit. However, with the 76ers recent string of success, it’s far more likely Reed’s deal becomes fully guaranteed next summer.

By matching his contract, Reed has veto power over any trade if the 76ers tried to move him this season, and he can’t be traded to the Jazz for a full year.

About Paul Reed

Before his NBA career, the Florida native played college basketball at DePaul from 2017-20.

In 2020, Reed was selected by the Sixers with the No. 58 overall pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

In his three seasons in the NBA, Reed has averaged 3.7 points per contest on 57.4 percent shooting, including 15.0 percent on three-pointers. He’s also recorded 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 9.3 minutes per game. He’s played in 133 NBA games, including four starts.

Reed is coming off a season in which he posted averages of 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 10.9 minutes per game.

