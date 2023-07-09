UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Paul Reed

Jul 9, 2023, 10:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Philadelphia 76ers matched the Utah Jazz offer for restricted free agent Paul Reed, keeping the backup center in the city of brotherly love.

Reed signed the three-year offer sheet with the Jazz on Saturday giving the 76ers 24 hours to match the deal, or let the three-year veteran walk.

The offer sheet was uniquely structured to scare Philadelphia away from matching, but by Sunday night, Reed remained a Sixer.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Reed

The Jazz offered Reed a three-year deal worth $24 million, though only the first year of the contract was fully guaranteed.

The final two years and $17 million of the contract would be guaranteed if whichever team Reed played for qualified for the conference semifinals in the playoffs during the 2023-24 season.

That would have allowed the Jazz to move on from Reed next season if they were to miss the playoffs and didn’t see the reserve big man as a long term fit. However, with the 76ers recent string of success, it’s far more likely Reed’s deal becomes fully guaranteed next summer.

By matching his contract, Reed has veto power over any trade if the 76ers tried to move him this season, and he can’t be traded to the Jazz for a full year.

About Paul Reed

Before his NBA career, the Florida native played college basketball at DePaul from 2017-20.

In 2020, Reed was selected by the Sixers with the No. 58 overall pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

In his three seasons in the NBA, Reed has averaged 3.7 points per contest on 57.4 percent shooting, including 15.0 percent on three-pointers. He’s also recorded 3.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 9.3 minutes per game. He’s played in 133 NBA games, including four starts.

RELATED: Jordan Clarkson Finalizes Multi-Year Extension With Jazz

Reed is coming off a season in which he posted averages of 4.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 10.9 minutes per game.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Golfer Peter Kuest Posts Top-20 Finish At John Deere Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest continued his hot streak and posted a top 20 finish at the PGA Tour's 2023 John Deere Classic.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Washington Huskies

We are wrapping up taking a look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents in anticipation of the impeding season focusing on the Washington Huskies.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Wembanyama Returns, Injuries Affect Marquee Games Sunday In NBA Summer League

Injuries have affected what shaped up to be the marquee games in the NBA Summer League, after two top players were hurt on opening night.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Discusses New Start With Jazz, Finger Injury

John Collins discussed joining to the Utah Jazz, last year's production, and the finger injury that impacted his game.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Running Back

Fall camp is just under a month away for Utah football and to help refresh our minds for it, we’ll be breaking down each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Runner Falls Down, Comes Back To Win USA Championship

BYU's Kenneth Rooks fell down during the 3000m steeplechase race before getting up and coming back to win the event for a national title.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Paul Reed