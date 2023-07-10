NATIONAL NEWS
Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison: AP sources
Jul 10, 2023, 6:59 AM
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Heavy rain has spawned extreme flooding in New York’s Hudson Valley, killing at least one person and forcing road closures.
7 hours ago
Authorities searched for an inmate described by police as “very dangerous" who escaped from a jail using bed sheets.
1 day ago
Five members of Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations were charged with child sexual abuse by the Pennsylvania’s attorney general on Friday.
1 day ago
A United States Marine has been taken into custody for questioning after a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing was found at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
1 day ago
A grandma is living wild and free at the age of 100 making the best of every day.
1 day ago
An estimated $650 million jackpot will be at stake for the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was sold for the Saturday drawing.
1 day ago
