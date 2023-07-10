UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Spanish Fork home severely damaged by fire; 4 adults displaced

Jul 10, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A family of four adults was displaced from their Spanish Fork home Sunday after a garage fire caused around $200,000 worth of damage.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 112 W. 200 North around 10:07 p.m. Sunday evening. The owner of the home noticed the fire burning in a detached garage after returning home from picking up his granddaughter, according to the Spanish Fork Fire Department.

He then began evacuating the occupants of the home and a neighbor’s home to the west.

Firefighters arrived to report finding flames coming from the garage and extending into the home. The fire was controlled within an hour and 15 minutes, and the damage was contained to a bedroom, mudroom, attic space and the unattached garage, the department said.

The family was displaced and taken in by family members. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation, and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical cord in the garage.

