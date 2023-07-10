BYU Women’s Volleyball Viewed As Preseason Contender In Big 12

PROVO, Utah – New conference, but the high expectations remain for BYU women’s volleyball.

The Big 12 Conference released its preseason volleyball poll, and newcomer BYU is near the top.

BYU checks in at No. 2 in the preseason volleyball poll for the Big 12. The only program they are behind is the Texas Longhorns, the defending national champions. Texas is the six-time defending league champion. They’ve been atop the preseason volleyball poll in the Big 12 for 13 consecutive seasons.

BYU women’s volleyball enters the Big 12 as one of the top teams

BYU is coming off a 22-7 season a year ago. The Cougars reached the NCAA Tournament for the 11th consecutive season. In nine of those 11 NCAA Tournament runs, BYU reached at least the Sweet 16. Last year was a rare early exit bowing out in the second round.

BYU brings back a pair of veterans for year one in the Big 12 in setter Whitney Bower and outside hitter Erin Livingston. Both were first-team All-WCC selections last year.

The Cougars open the regular season against defending NCAA Semifinalist Pitt on August 25 in the Ellesyn Invitational in Montana. Then BYU’s Big 12 play begins with fellow Big 12 newcomer Houston on September 20 at the Smith Fieldhouse. Houston was tabbed at No. 6 in the Big 12 preseason poll.

The other newcomers, UCF and Cincinnati, were picked at ninth and 12th, respectively.

BYU hosts preseason No. 3 Big 12 team Baylor at home three days after hosting Houston. Then goes on the road on September 28 and 29 for two matches against Texas.

BYU is coached by Heather Olmstead, who enters her ninth season with the program.

2023 Big 12 Volleyball Preseason Poll

1. Texas (12 first-place votes)

2. BYU (1)

3. Baylor

4. TCU

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Iowa State

8. Kansas State

9. UCF

10. Oklahoma

11. Texas Tech

12. Cincinnati

13. West Virginia

