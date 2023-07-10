Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Weeks Of 7/3/23-7/10/23)

SALT LAKE CITY – After a nice break away, the Utes Bulletin is back in action recapping some of the things you may have missed over the past two weeks, as well as prepping you for the week ahead of Utah Athletics.

This rendition of the Utes Bulletin features lots of 2023 Utah football breakdowns and previews, a couple of 60 in 6o nods, some Utes in the NBA news and much more.

Without further ado, here is what has happened the past two weeks in Utah Athletics from 7/3/23-7/10/23.

Utah Athletics News

Before we get into some of the happier happenings for the Utes, it feels important to go back and acknowledge the loss of former Director of Sports Medicine, Bill Bean. Bean clearly made an impact on the department during a career that spanned over 30 years and his presence will be greatly missed in the Utah community.

Utes Who Earn Awards

Both Dalton Kincaid of Utah football and Ellessa Bonstrom of Utah softball were named Tom Hansen Conference Medal Recipients by the Pac-12. The award is given annually to a senior male and female student-athlete from each institution in the conference.

Utah Football

If you aren’t getting excited for the 2023 football season by now and all of the awesome things former Utes are accomplishing, we don’t know what to tell you. There is a lot to get through so let’s waste no more time.

Proud to show off our newly renovated locker room in our practice facility 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jWMzw5MDz5 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) June 30, 2023

60 In 60 Utes

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best Plays From 2022

Scouting Out The Utes’ 2023 Opponents

Closer Looks At Utah Football’s Position Groups For 2023

Pro Utes Things

Utah’s Continued Efforts To Upgrade Facilities

Former Utah Football & Gymnastics Stars Show What It Means To Be ‘Ute Proud’

Former Utah athletic stars from football and gymnastics took a trip up to the Uintah-Ouray Ute Reservation two weeks ago to run a football camp for the Indigenous children there in an effort to connect them with the local high school team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

There were a lot of stories and perspectives to come out of this trip that will be featured on KSL Sports over the next few weeks and over the next year as they become appropriate.

The Latest From The Pac-12’s Media Rights

After weeks of watching and wondering about the June 30 date (when San Diego State needed to give the Mountain West notice by to not have their exit fee double) it came and went without much affair.

The only drama came from San Diego State’s side after some interesting back and forth between them and what many assume will be their eventual former conference.

The Pac-12 will host their Media Day in about two weeks in Las Vegas on July 21. With all eyeballs now on that date, it will be interesting to see what if anything the Conference of Champions will have to say about where their media rights deal. As with past “interesting” dates though, the Pac-12 CEO Group has shown they don’t really seem to care what the rest of us thinks makes sense and so while something could be said, it also could not be said too. Stay tuned.

Runnin’ Utes

While we were out, the Runnin’ Utes made an important hire from within their own staff, promoting Tramel Barnes to assistant coach. Barnes has been with the Utes since head coach Craig Smith took over as the Director of Player Personnel.

“We’re excited to announce that Tramel Barnes has been elevated to an assistant coach role within our program,” Smith said in the press release announcing the promotion. “Tramel is a very bright coach with tireless energy that relates to people at a very high level. He is an excellent recruiter with a great eye for talent. There is no doubt he will elevate our program in a major way. Tramel also approaches everything he does one way – with excellence!”

Couldn’t be happier to announce that @TramelBarnes has been elevated to his new role as assistant coach‼️ READ ➡️ https://t.co/qUzowvtBdE#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wDN2u4oWsQ — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) July 5, 2023

NBA Utes

It is contract season in the NBA and two former Utes are all set to get paid.

Kyle Kuzma will stay with the Washington Wizards with a deal reportedly worth $102 million over four years.

Jakob Poeltl resigned with the Toronto Raptors and is set to bring in a reported $80 million over four years.

DC let’s turn this ship around!! May take time but I’m committed you guys and turning the city up!!💯💯🫶🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 1, 2023

Golfing Utes

Utah Golf junior Braxton Watts set a course record at Oakridge Country Club in Farmington, Utah recording a 59 and shot under par on 12 of the 18 holes.

‼️ 5️⃣9️⃣ ALERT ‼️ Junior to be Braxton Watts fired a 59 at Oakridge Country Club today! He also set the new course record!#GoUtes #SaltCity pic.twitter.com/CjQ3cULPAi — Utah Mens Golf (@UtesGolf) July 6, 2023

Utah Track & Field

Utah track and field has had a nice few weeks starting with the announcement that head coach Kyle Kepler’s contract has been extended through 2028.

Athlete Poppy Tank also made some waves recently in the 3000m steeplechase clocking in at a personal best 10:02.77.

