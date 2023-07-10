UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days

Jul 10, 2023, 12:14 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to the 2023 Big 12 Media Days from AT&T Stadium on July 12-13, 2023.

It will be a historic Big 12 Media Days event as it will be an introduction for four new members to the league. Those four programs are BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

All four were invited nearly two years ago, and now they take center stage inside the home that Jerry Jones built in the heart of Texas.

Big 12 Media Days on TV

  • TV: ESPNU
  • Day 1 on July 12, 2023
  • Starts at 11 a.m. (MT)/Noon (CT)
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys)
  • Day 2 on July 13, 2023
  • Starts at 8 a.m. (MT)/9 a.m. (CT)

Stream Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+

You can also watch Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+.

Who to follow on social media at Big 12 Football Media Day

KSL Sports LIVE

KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at AT&T Stadium with television hits from inside the AT&T Stadium.

KSL Sports Zone at Big 12 Media Days

The KSL Sports Zone will be on radio row at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. UnRivaled’s Alex Kirry and Hans Olsen will anchor the coverage.

KSL NewsRadio on location

Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte will host a one-hour special from Texas recapping the events at Big 12 Media Day on Friday, July 14, from Noon-1 p.m. on the legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio. They will also have reports during Utah’s Morning News and Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News.

How To Watch ESPNU

Which Channel: DirecTV (208), Dish (141), AT&T U-Verse (1605), Verizon FiOS (573), Comcast Xfinity (Utah – 400)

Attendees at Big 12 Media Day

Day 1: July 12, 2023

Baylor

  • Coach Dave Aranda
  • QB Blake Shapen
  • TE Drake Dabney
  • WR Josh Cameron
  • DL TJ Franklin
  • LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU 

  • Coach Kalani Sitake
  • QB Kedon Slovis
  • WR Kody Epps
  • LB Ben Bywater
  • DE Tyler Batty
  • P Ryan Rehkow

Houston

  • Coach Dana Holgorsen
  • DL Nelson Ceasar
  • OL Jack Freeman
  • LB Hasaan Hypolite
  • OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

  • Coach Lance Leipold
  • RB Devin Neal
  • LB Rich Miller
  • S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State

  • Coach Mike Gundy
  • LB Collin Oliver
  • CB Korie Black
  • WR Brennan Presley
  • OL Preston Wilson

TCU

  • Coach Sonny Dykes
  • S Bud Clark
  • OL Brandon Coleman
  • LB Jamoi Hodge
  • CB Josh Newton
  • TE Jared Wiley

Texas

  • Coach Steve Sarkisian
  • QB Quinn Ewers
  • WR Jordan Whittington
  • WR Xavier Worthy
  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • DB Jahdae Barron

Day 2: July 13, 2023

Cincinnati

  • Coach Scott Satterfield
  • QB Emory Jones
  • DB Deshawn Pace
  • DL Jowon Briggs
  • DL Dontay Corleone

UCF

  • Coach Gus Malzahn
  • WR Javon Baker
  • DT Ricky Barber
  • QB John Rhys Plumlee
  • DE Josh Celiscar
  • OL Lokahi Pauole

Iowa State

  • Coach Matt Campbell
  • WR Jaylin Noel
  • DB Beau Freyler
  • DB T.J. Tampa
  • LB Gerry Vaughn

Kansas State

  • Coach Chris Klieman
  • QB Will Howard
  • OL Cooper Beebe
  • LB Daniel Green
  • S Kobe Savage

Oklahoma

  • Coach Brent Venables
  • QB Dillon Gabriel
  • WR Drake Stoops
  • DL Jonah Laulu
  • LB Danny Stutsman

Texas Tech

  • Coach Joey McGuire
  • QB Tyler Shough
  • RB Tahj Brooks
  • DL Tony Bradford Jr.
  • DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia

  • Coach Neal Brown
  • OL Zach Frazier
  • OL Doug Nester
  • DL Sean Martin
  • LB Lee Kpogba
  • DB Aubrey Burks

Day 1 ESPNU TV Schedule

All times listed in Mountain Time Zone

11 a.m. – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

12 p.m. – TCU Coach Sonny Dykes

12:15 – TCU Players

12:25 – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen

12:40 – Houston Players

12:50 – Kansas Coach Lance Leipold

1:05 – Kansas Players

1:15 – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda

1:30 – Baylor Players

1:40 – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy

1:55 – Oklahoma State Players

2:05 – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian

2:20 – Texas Players

2:30 – BYU Coach Kalani Sitake

2:45 – BYU Players

Day 2 ESPNU TV Schedule

8 a.m. – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman

8:15 – Kansas State Players

8:25 – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn

8:40 – UCF Players

8:50 – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire

9:05 – Texas Tech Players

9:15 – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield

9:30 – Cincinnati Players

9:40 – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown

9:55 – West Virginia Players

10:05 – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell

10:20 – Iowa State Players

10:30 – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables

10:45 – Oklahoma Players

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Weeks Of 7/3/23-7/10/23)

The Utes Bulletin is back recapping things you may have missed the last two weeks, while prepping you for the week ahead of Utah Athletics.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rays Select Former Copper Hills Standout During First Round Of 2023 MLB Draft

The Tampa Bay Rays selected former Copper Hills and TCU standout Brayden Taylor during the opening round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Women’s Volleyball Viewed As Preseason Contender In Big 12

BYU is among the favorites in the new Big 12 Conference.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Linebacker

Fall camp is coming up for Utah football and we're breaking down each position group for 2023, focusing today on the linebackers.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

76ers Match Jazz Offer Sheet For Paul Reed

The Philadelphia 76ers matched the Utah Jazz three-year offer for restricted free agent big man Paul Reed on Sunday night.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former BYU Golfer Peter Kuest Posts Top-20 Finish At John Deere Classic

Former BYU men's golf standout Peter Kuest continued his hot streak and posted a top 20 finish at the PGA Tour's 2023 John Deere Classic.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days