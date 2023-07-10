How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to the 2023 Big 12 Media Days from AT&T Stadium on July 12-13, 2023.

It will be a historic Big 12 Media Days event as it will be an introduction for four new members to the league. Those four programs are BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.

All four were invited nearly two years ago, and now they take center stage inside the home that Jerry Jones built in the heart of Texas.

Big 12 Media Days on TV

TV: ESPNU

Day 1 on July 12, 2023

Starts at 11 a.m. (MT)/Noon (CT)

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys)

Day 2 on July 13, 2023

Starts at 8 a.m. (MT)/9 a.m. (CT)

Stream Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+

You can also watch Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+.

Who to follow on social media at Big 12 Football Media Day

KSL Sports LIVE

KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at AT&T Stadium with television hits from inside the AT&T Stadium.

KSL Sports Zone at Big 12 Media Days

The KSL Sports Zone will be on radio row at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. UnRivaled’s Alex Kirry and Hans Olsen will anchor the coverage.

KSL NewsRadio on location

Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte will host a one-hour special from Texas recapping the events at Big 12 Media Day on Friday, July 14, from Noon-1 p.m. on the legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio. They will also have reports during Utah’s Morning News and Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News.

How To Watch ESPNU

Which Channel: DirecTV (208), Dish (141), AT&T U-Verse (1605), Verizon FiOS (573), Comcast Xfinity (Utah – 400)

Attendees at Big 12 Media Day

Day 1: July 12, 2023

Baylor

Coach Dave Aranda

QB Blake Shapen

TE Drake Dabney

WR Josh Cameron

DL TJ Franklin

LB Mike Smith Jr.

BYU

Coach Kalani Sitake

QB Kedon Slovis

WR Kody Epps

LB Ben Bywater

DE Tyler Batty

P Ryan Rehkow

Houston

Coach Dana Holgorsen

DL Nelson Ceasar

OL Jack Freeman

LB Hasaan Hypolite

OL Patrick Paul

Kansas

Coach Lance Leipold

RB Devin Neal

LB Rich Miller

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Oklahoma State

Coach Mike Gundy

LB Collin Oliver

CB Korie Black

WR Brennan Presley

OL Preston Wilson

TCU

Coach Sonny Dykes

S Bud Clark

OL Brandon Coleman

LB Jamoi Hodge

CB Josh Newton

TE Jared Wiley

Texas

Coach Steve Sarkisian

QB Quinn Ewers

WR Jordan Whittington

WR Xavier Worthy

LB Jaylan Ford

DB Jahdae Barron

Day 2: July 13, 2023

Cincinnati

Coach Scott Satterfield

QB Emory Jones

DB Deshawn Pace

DL Jowon Briggs

DL Dontay Corleone

UCF

Coach Gus Malzahn

WR Javon Baker

DT Ricky Barber

QB John Rhys Plumlee

DE Josh Celiscar

OL Lokahi Pauole

Iowa State

Coach Matt Campbell

WR Jaylin Noel

DB Beau Freyler

DB T.J. Tampa

LB Gerry Vaughn

Kansas State

Coach Chris Klieman

QB Will Howard

OL Cooper Beebe

LB Daniel Green

S Kobe Savage

Oklahoma

Coach Brent Venables

QB Dillon Gabriel

WR Drake Stoops

DL Jonah Laulu

LB Danny Stutsman

Texas Tech

Coach Joey McGuire

QB Tyler Shough

RB Tahj Brooks

DL Tony Bradford Jr.

DL Jaylon Hutchings

West Virginia

Coach Neal Brown

OL Zach Frazier

OL Doug Nester

DL Sean Martin

LB Lee Kpogba

DB Aubrey Burks

Day 1 ESPNU TV Schedule

All times listed in Mountain Time Zone

11 a.m. – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark

12 p.m. – TCU Coach Sonny Dykes

12:15 – TCU Players

12:25 – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen

12:40 – Houston Players

12:50 – Kansas Coach Lance Leipold

1:05 – Kansas Players

1:15 – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda

1:30 – Baylor Players

1:40 – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy

1:55 – Oklahoma State Players

2:05 – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian

2:20 – Texas Players

2:30 – BYU Coach Kalani Sitake

2:45 – BYU Players

Day 2 ESPNU TV Schedule

8 a.m. – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman

8:15 – Kansas State Players

8:25 – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn

8:40 – UCF Players

8:50 – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire

9:05 – Texas Tech Players

9:15 – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield

9:30 – Cincinnati Players

9:40 – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown

9:55 – West Virginia Players

10:05 – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell

10:20 – Iowa State Players

10:30 – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables

10:45 – Oklahoma Players

