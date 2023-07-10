KSLSPORTS FEED
How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days
Jul 10, 2023, 12:14 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to the 2023 Big 12 Media Days from AT&T Stadium on July 12-13, 2023.
It will be a historic Big 12 Media Days event as it will be an introduction for four new members to the league. Those four programs are BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston.
All four were invited nearly two years ago, and now they take center stage inside the home that Jerry Jones built in the heart of Texas.
Big 12 Media Days on TV
- TV: ESPNU
- Day 1 on July 12, 2023
- Starts at 11 a.m. (MT)/Noon (CT)
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium (Home of the Dallas Cowboys)
- Day 2 on July 13, 2023
- Starts at 8 a.m. (MT)/9 a.m. (CT)
Stream Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+
You can also watch Big 12 Media Days on ESPN+.
Who to follow on social media at Big 12 Football Media Day
- KSL Sports: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Threads | TikTok | YouTube
- Mitch Harper, BYU Insider: Cougar Tracks Podcast | Instagram | Threads | Twitter
- Matt Baiamonte, Cougar Sports Saturday host: Instagram | Twitter
- Kyle Ireland, KSL Sports Digital: Instagram | Threads | Twitter
- Jeremiah Jensen, KSL 5 TV: Threads | Twitter
- Hans Olsen, KSL Sports Zone/BYU Football Radio Analyst: Instagram | Threads | Twitter
- Alex Kirry, KSL Sports Zone: Threads | Twitter
KSL Sports LIVE
KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at AT&T Stadium with television hits from inside the AT&T Stadium.
- Channel 5
- July 12th news: 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- July 13th news: 6 p.m. & 10 p.m.
- Stream: KSL Sports app / KSLsports.com
KSL Sports Zone at Big 12 Media Days
The KSL Sports Zone will be on radio row at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. UnRivaled’s Alex Kirry and Hans Olsen will anchor the coverage.
KSL NewsRadio on location
Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte will host a one-hour special from Texas recapping the events at Big 12 Media Day on Friday, July 14, from Noon-1 p.m. on the legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio. They will also have reports during Utah’s Morning News and Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News.
- 102.7 FM, 1160 AM
- Stream: KSLnewsradio.com
How To Watch ESPNU
Which Channel: DirecTV (208), Dish (141), AT&T U-Verse (1605), Verizon FiOS (573), Comcast Xfinity (Utah – 400)
Attendees at Big 12 Media Day
Day 1: July 12, 2023
Baylor
- Coach Dave Aranda
- QB Blake Shapen
- TE Drake Dabney
- WR Josh Cameron
- DL TJ Franklin
- LB Mike Smith Jr.
BYU
- Coach Kalani Sitake
- QB Kedon Slovis
- WR Kody Epps
- LB Ben Bywater
- DE Tyler Batty
- P Ryan Rehkow
Houston
- Coach Dana Holgorsen
- DL Nelson Ceasar
- OL Jack Freeman
- LB Hasaan Hypolite
- OL Patrick Paul
Kansas
- Coach Lance Leipold
- RB Devin Neal
- LB Rich Miller
- S Kenny Logan Jr.
Oklahoma State
- Coach Mike Gundy
- LB Collin Oliver
- CB Korie Black
- WR Brennan Presley
- OL Preston Wilson
TCU
- Coach Sonny Dykes
- S Bud Clark
- OL Brandon Coleman
- LB Jamoi Hodge
- CB Josh Newton
- TE Jared Wiley
Texas
- Coach Steve Sarkisian
- QB Quinn Ewers
- WR Jordan Whittington
- WR Xavier Worthy
- LB Jaylan Ford
- DB Jahdae Barron
Day 2: July 13, 2023
Cincinnati
- Coach Scott Satterfield
- QB Emory Jones
- DB Deshawn Pace
- DL Jowon Briggs
- DL Dontay Corleone
UCF
- Coach Gus Malzahn
- WR Javon Baker
- DT Ricky Barber
- QB John Rhys Plumlee
- DE Josh Celiscar
- OL Lokahi Pauole
Iowa State
- Coach Matt Campbell
- WR Jaylin Noel
- DB Beau Freyler
- DB T.J. Tampa
- LB Gerry Vaughn
Kansas State
- Coach Chris Klieman
- QB Will Howard
- OL Cooper Beebe
- LB Daniel Green
- S Kobe Savage
Oklahoma
- Coach Brent Venables
- QB Dillon Gabriel
- WR Drake Stoops
- DL Jonah Laulu
- LB Danny Stutsman
Texas Tech
- Coach Joey McGuire
- QB Tyler Shough
- RB Tahj Brooks
- DL Tony Bradford Jr.
- DL Jaylon Hutchings
West Virginia
- Coach Neal Brown
- OL Zach Frazier
- OL Doug Nester
- DL Sean Martin
- LB Lee Kpogba
- DB Aubrey Burks
Day 1 ESPNU TV Schedule
All times listed in Mountain Time Zone
11 a.m. – Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark
12 p.m. – TCU Coach Sonny Dykes
12:15 – TCU Players
12:25 – Houston Coach Dana Holgorsen
12:40 – Houston Players
12:50 – Kansas Coach Lance Leipold
1:05 – Kansas Players
1:15 – Baylor Coach Dave Aranda
1:30 – Baylor Players
1:40 – Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy
1:55 – Oklahoma State Players
2:05 – Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian
2:20 – Texas Players
2:30 – BYU Coach Kalani Sitake
2:45 – BYU Players
Day 2 ESPNU TV Schedule
8 a.m. – Kansas State Coach Chris Klieman
8:15 – Kansas State Players
8:25 – UCF Coach Gus Malzahn
8:40 – UCF Players
8:50 – Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire
9:05 – Texas Tech Players
9:15 – Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield
9:30 – Cincinnati Players
9:40 – West Virginia Coach Neal Brown
9:55 – West Virginia Players
10:05 – Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell
10:20 – Iowa State Players
10:30 – Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables
10:45 – Oklahoma Players
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
