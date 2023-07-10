UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Car crashes into Sugar House clothing store, no injuries police say

Jul 10, 2023, 1:46 PM

The SUV in the LOFT's clothing store. (Salt Lake City Police)...

The SUV in the LOFT's clothing store. (Salt Lake City Police)

(Salt Lake City Police)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE LAKE — A SUV drove into the front window of a LOFT clothing in the Sugar House neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Salt Lake City police said the crash happened at 1170 East 2100 South at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Everyone in the building was evacuated, and the building was being inspected for structural damages.

Police said no one was injured and are investigating the cause of the crash.

Previous Sugar House Car v Building Crashes

On Feb 13, a car drove into the lobby of Este Pizzeria on 2148 South 900 East.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the restaurant had broken windows and needed to replace the destroyed tables and chairs inside.

On June 2, 2022, another SUV drove into the Famous Footwear, which was located in the same shopping area as the LOFT.

Police said four people were injured in the crash, including a seven-year-old, a pregnant mother, and a woman who was trapped underneath the car.

Police believe the 81-year-old driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the break.

