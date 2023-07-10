60 in 60: #39 Utah State’s Terrell Vaughn (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #39 is Utah State’s Terrell Vaughn (WR).

Utah State’s Terrell Vaughn

Vaughn is a senior wide receiver from Oxnard, California.

In high school, Vaughn earned all-conference honors as both a sophomore and junior, recorded 74 receptions for 926 yards and four touchdowns, and was named Newbury Park High School’s MVP.

Prior to his time as an Aggie, Vaughn played at Ventura Junior College. He earned California Community College Football Coaches Association All-American honors and was a two-time Southern California Football Association Northern Conference first-team selection.

In 2022, Vaughn earned honorable mention all-Mountain West honors. He finished the season with 56 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

Vaughn was tied for first on the team in receiving touchdowns and was second in both receptions and receiving yards in 13 games played.

About 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

For the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports