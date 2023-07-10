UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utah wildlife officers investigate killing of deer that had ‘potential to become a trophy buck’

Jul 10, 2023, 2:27 PM

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

KANAB, Utah — Utah wildlife conservation officers are asking for help as they investigate the illegal killing of a buck deer in southern Utah last month.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources opened the case on June 16 when an angler reported a dead deer they came across by a bank while fishing in the Kanab Creek area by the east fork of the Sevier River in Kane County. Investigators discovered the deer had been shot behind his left shoulder by what appeared to be a small caliber firearm.

Investigators believe the deer was killed sometime between June 10 and June 16, based on the condition of the deer carcass when it was discovered. It’s also possible that deer was killed in an area south of where it was found and carried by the river’s swift currents at the time, according to the division.

“The deer was still growing its antlers at the time it was killed, and it had the potential to become a trophy buck deer. Illegal activities like this rob hunters and other wildlife enthusiasts of the opportunity to enjoy this deer,” DWR conservation officer Wyatt Mecham said in a statement Monday.

Utah’s deer hunting season doesn’t begin until Aug. 19, which is the start of the archery hunt statewide. Division officials say anyone who may have information about the case should call the state’s anti-poaching hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or submit information through the division’s law enforcement app.

There were a little less than 1,300 animals illegally killed in Utah last year, including 179 deer.

Poaching cases vary in severity based on the type of animal killed. For instance, illegally killing a trophy deer — a buck with at least a 24-inch antler spread — can result in a third-degree felony case with a minimum restitution fee of $8,000, according to Utah law. Illegally killing a nontrophy deer can still result in a class A misdemeanor with a minimum restitution fee of $400.

A conviction can also result in someone losing their hunting and fishing privileges in Utah and all other members of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, which is every U.S. state besides Hawaii.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary ...

WKBW Staff

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

16 hours ago

Chadwick Shane Mobley booking photo. (Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck

Man with Utah ties in Michigan murder investigation, escapes police custody in Montana

A man wanted in connection with a 2011 Michigan homicide who lived in Utah escaped police custody in Montana on Sunday, authorities say.

16 hours ago

FILE (Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Nine shot in downtown Cleveland, one man seriously wounded; suspect sought

An early morning shooting in a nightclub area of downtown Cleveland sent nine people to the hospital, but no fatalities were reported, authorities said.

2 days ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

2 days ago

This photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Saturday, July 8, 2023, shows a motor s...

Associated Press

Gunman on scooter shoots randomly in NYC, police say, killing an 87-year-old and wounding 3 others

New York City police say a man on a scooter fired a handgun in a string of random shootings that killed an 87-year-old and wounded three others.

3 days ago

emergency lights generic...

Cali Jackson KSL TV, and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Man shot, killed by Roy officers after pointing gun, police say

Officers attempted negations for approximately 3 hours when the man presented a firearm in a threatening manner. Shots were fired by two of the officers at the man who later died from his injuries.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Utah wildlife officers investigate killing of deer that had ‘potential to become a trophy buck’