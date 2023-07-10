UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Ryan Smith: Jazz “Have Room To Do One Or Two” More Moves

Jul 10, 2023, 2:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said the team might not be done making moves this offseason.

Smith joined David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone to discuss the Jazz’s offseason, including how it will approach the rest of the summer.

The team took a swing at restricted free agent Paul Reed over the weekend, but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the three-year, $23 million offer from the Jazz on Sunday night.

“We obviously have room to do one or two or a couple of more things around the edges,” Smith said, “but I don’t know, it’s a marketplace, we’ll be opportunistic.”

Jazz Have Money Left In Free Agency

After missing out on Reed, the Jazz have the room mid-level exception worth $7.7 to go out and chase more talent if the front office deems it necessary.

Unlike most teams that owned a selection in the top 10 of the lottery, the Jazz have one of the deeper rosters in the NBA and are well-stocked with youth.

Between Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and Talen Horton-Tucker, the Jazz have at least five players who are 26 years old or younger competing for significant playing time.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

That doesn’t factor in rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, or Brice Sensabaugh, all of whom could vie for developmental minutes throughout the season.

With a loaded deck of intriguing young talent, the Jazz could still look to add pieces to the roster or could proceed as currently constituted.

“I think the good news is a lot of conversations come through Utah,” Smith said of the remaining trade and free agency market. “But I think we’re happy with the moves we’ve made to this point, and I think we got better.”

The Jazz currently have 14 players under contract, including the non-guaranteed deals of Kris Dunn and Luka Samanic.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Deron Williams Discusses Relationship With Jazz, Calling Utah Home

Deron Williams joined KSL Sports Zone's DJ & PK and talked about his relationship with the Jazz and what it's been like to call Utah home.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Adds Four-Star Receiver To 2024 Recruiting Class

Utah improved their receiver room with a big commitment Monday afternoon from 2024 four-star pass catcher David Washington out of Las Vegas.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: USC Trojans

8 weeks from the season opener we are counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022, taking a look today at USC.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #39 Utah State’s Terrell Vaughn (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #39 is Utah State's Terrell Vaughn (WR). Throughout the summer...

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch BYU Coaches And Players At Big 12 Media Days

All of the details on how to watch, listen, and stream the action from Big 12 Football Media Days.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Weeks Of 7/3/23-7/10/23)

The Utes Bulletin is back recapping things you may have missed the last two weeks, while prepping you for the week ahead of Utah Athletics.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Ryan Smith: Jazz “Have Room To Do One Or Two” More Moves