Ryan Smith: Jazz “Have Room To Do One Or Two” More Moves

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith said the team might not be done making moves this offseason.

Smith joined David James and Patrick Kinahan on 97.5 the KSL Sports Zone to discuss the Jazz’s offseason, including how it will approach the rest of the summer.

The team took a swing at restricted free agent Paul Reed over the weekend, but the Philadelphia 76ers matched the three-year, $23 million offer from the Jazz on Sunday night.

“We obviously have room to do one or two or a couple of more things around the edges,” Smith said, “but I don’t know, it’s a marketplace, we’ll be opportunistic.”

Jazz Have Money Left In Free Agency

After missing out on Reed, the Jazz have the room mid-level exception worth $7.7 to go out and chase more talent if the front office deems it necessary.

Unlike most teams that owned a selection in the top 10 of the lottery, the Jazz have one of the deeper rosters in the NBA and are well-stocked with youth.

Between Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji, and Talen Horton-Tucker, the Jazz have at least five players who are 26 years old or younger competing for significant playing time.

That doesn’t factor in rookies Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, or Brice Sensabaugh, all of whom could vie for developmental minutes throughout the season.

With a loaded deck of intriguing young talent, the Jazz could still look to add pieces to the roster or could proceed as currently constituted.

“I think the good news is a lot of conversations come through Utah,” Smith said of the remaining trade and free agency market. “But I think we’re happy with the moves we’ve made to this point, and I think we got better.”

The Jazz currently have 14 players under contract, including the non-guaranteed deals of Kris Dunn and Luka Samanic.

