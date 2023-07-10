UTAH FIREWATCH
UTAH WILDFIRES

Crews on scene of brush fire near Utah-Colorado border

Jul 10, 2023, 3:42 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)...

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

(Grand County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A brush fire near the Utah-Colorado border prompted the closure of Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.

According to information from state fire officials, the freeway was closed for a time, at mile marker 217, which is approximately 15 miles east of the border.

A vehicle crash was also said to have occurred in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 100 acres.

State fire officials said air and ground crews are currently on scene, working to contain the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

(KKCO) (KKCO) (KKCO)

KSL 5 TV Live

Crews on scene of brush fire near Utah-Colorado border