Crews on scene of brush fire near Utah-Colorado border

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A brush fire near the Utah-Colorado border prompted the closure of Interstate 70 Monday afternoon.

According to information from state fire officials, the freeway was closed for a time, at mile marker 217, which is approximately 15 miles east of the border.

A vehicle crash was also said to have occurred in the area, according to a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 3:30 p.m., the fire had burned approximately 100 acres.

State fire officials said air and ground crews are currently on scene, working to contain the blaze.

3:30 PM Update: I-70 is now open both directions with two lanes of traffic going westward and one lane eastward. Approximately 100 acres. #MM217Fire — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 10, 2023

The cause remains under investigation.