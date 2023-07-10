Utah Adds Four-Star Receiver To 2024 Recruiting Class

SALT LAKE CITY – It is no secret Utah needed to see some improvement in the wide receiver room and newly minted position coach Alvis Whitted has wasted little time not only improving the Utes’ for the 2023 season, but in the future as well.

Part of that improvement effort included landing a big commitment Monday afternoon from four-star 2024 receiver David Washington out of Las Vegas.

Washington is arguably Utah’s biggest get of the class to date since receiving the commitment of four-star local quarterback Isaac Wilson back in May. Washington and Wilson are joined so far by defensive end Vili Taufotafua, safety Jeilani Davis, athlete Hunter Andrews, and cornerback Sammie Hunter in the 2024 Utah football recruiting class.

Taking A Look At New Utah Four-Star Receiver David Washington

At 6′ and 185 lbs, the Las Vegas Academy star receiver held the interest of several heavy hitters including UCLA, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Notre Dame among others.

Washington impressed last season as a junior hauling in 52 receptions for 826 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 total games. As a sophomore, Washington built a solid foundation with 34 receptions for 670 yards and two touchdowns.

According to 247 Sports, Washington is the No. 46 receiver in the class, and No. 2 receiver in the state of Nevada for 2024.

Washington committed to the Utes on Twitter, stating he is “1000% committed”.

So far, the Utes have six commits for their 2024 class that is following on the heels of a historic 2023 signing class for a team on the rise. Utah has seen an uptick in interest after back-to-back Pac-12 Championships and Rose Bowl appearances. The Utes are poised for another big season in 2023 that could go a long way to helping cement who signs on for 2024.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

