Deron Williams Discusses Relationship With Jazz, Calling Utah Home

Jul 10, 2023, 4:47 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz great Deron Williams joined KSL Sports Zone’s DJ & PK and talked about his relationship with the franchise and what it’s been like to call Utah his home.

The three-time NBA All-Star joined the radio program while attending the 2023 5 For The Fight Golf Classic at Riverside Country Club in Provo on Monday, July 10. Jazz owner Ryan Smith also attended the event and spoke about the franchise with David James and Patrick Kinahan on KSL Sports Zone.

During Williams’ conversation with James and Kinahan, the former NBA guard talked about his current relationship with the Jazz, more than a decade after a falling out with the organization that saw him traded.

“Yeah, I mean I’m not the same person I was when I was 22, 23, 24 years old. Life experiences, you grow up, you know, you see things from a different perspective. It’s just part of life.” Williams said. “It’s great to be back involved with the Jazz organization and like you said, ‘repair some of those relationships.’”

Williams also talked about living and Utah and why he’s called the Beehive State his home for 18 years.

RELATED: Deron Williams Remembers Tough Love From Jerry Sloan

“I’ve never left Utah. You know, even when things did go bad, I stayed in Utah,” the former Jazzman said. “Moved up to Park City, but I was still around and, you know, have called Utah my for the better part of 18 years.”

 

Williams further discussed what living in Utah is like for NBA players. He said that it depends on the player and the situation. Williams praised Utah as a great place to raise a family, but that some younger players might prefer the nightlife of cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Dallas.

To hear Williams’ entire conversation on KSL Sports Zone, check out the audio player above. Listen to DJ & PK on weekdays from 6-10 a.m. (MDT) on KSL Sports Zone.

RELATED STORIES

About Deron Williams

Williams played in the league from 2005-17. The Utah Jazz originally selected Williams with the third overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft.

From 2005-11, Williams starred for the Jazz.

In February 2011, legendary Jazz coach Jerry Sloan and Williams got into a heated argument. After a disagreement on a play call during a game, Sloan and Williams reportedly exchanged angry words with each at halftime. Sloan resigned from the head coaching position with the Jazz after the game. It ended a 26-year run for Sloan with the Jazz. Shortly after the incident Utah traded Williams to the New Jerseys Nets.

In five and a half seasons, Williams played 439 games in a Jazz uniform. During his time in Utah, Williams averaged 17.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. Before joining the Nets, he was honored as an NBA All-Star in 2010 and 2011.

In his first season with the Nets, Williams was named an All-Star once again. He played for the Nets from 2011-2015.

RELATED: Deron Williams: ‘I Was Trying To Recruit… Nobody’s Coming To Utah’

In 2015, Williams signed with his hometown team, the Dallas Mavericks. Williams played for the Mavs until 2017. Williams last played in the NBA with the Cavaliers in 2017 when the Cavs fell in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

During his 12-year career, Williams averaged 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per contest. The former Jazzman also earned two gold medals as a member of Team USA in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

 

After retiring from professional basketball, the former NBA star reconciled with Sloan and has attended multiple Jazz games. Williams also participated in multiple events during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game held in Salt Lake City.

KSL 5 TV Live

