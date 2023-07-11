UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California

Jul 10, 2023, 6:52 PM

Firefighters try to keep house fires from spreading on Mountain Hawk Drive as the Shady Fire burns ...

Firefighters try to keep house fires from spreading on Mountain Hawk Drive as the Shady Fire burns in the Skyhawk area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Monday, September 28, 2020. Farmers Insurance has limited new homeowners insurance policies in California, joining other major national insurance providers. (Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images via CNN)

(Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

New York (CNN) — Farmers Insurance has limited new homeowners insurance policies in California, joining other major national insurance providers.

Farmers, the second-largest provider of homeowners insurance in the state, said it placed the cap on the number of policies in California effective July 3. The company cited high costs and wildfire risks.

“With record-breaking inflation, severe weather events, and reconstruction costs continuing to climb, we are focused on serving our customers while effectively managing our business,” Farmers Insurance said in a statement, adding it will limit the new policies “to a level consistent with the volume we projected to write each month before recent market changes.”

It’s getting harder and harder to find homeowners insurance in the states that are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Farmers’ shift follows decisions by State Farm and Allstate, two of America’s largest insurers. The companies said they will no longer write new homeowners policies in the state. Both cited wildfire risk as a reason for the move and blamed limits placed on insurance premiums in states like California. Insurance companies also say rising costs for labor and building costs make replacing homes costly.

“The cost to insure new home customers in California is far higher than the price they would pay for policies due to wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes, and higher reinsurance premiums,” said a statement from Allstate explaining its decision to stop writing new policies last fall.

Rising temperatures could increase the risk of extreme wildfires worldwide in the coming years, according to an analysis by the UN Environment Programme.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary ...

WKBW Staff

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

22 hours ago

Cans of Modelo Especial beer are shown at a supermarket in New York on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Af...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Modelo tops Bud Light in sales for the second month in a row

Mexican-made Modelo Especial is the top-selling beer in the United States for the second straight month, once again snatching the crown from Bud Light.

22 hours ago

Chadwick Shane Mobley booking photo. (Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck and Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Man wanted in Michigan murder investigation arrested after escaping custody

A man wanted in connection with a 2011 Michigan homicide, who lived in Utah, has been arrested after escaping custody Sunday morning.

22 hours ago

...

Lauren Mascarenhas, Nouran Salahieh and Paradise Afshar, CNN

Woman swept away by floodwaters; what to know about intense rainfall hitting Northeast

Intense rain and flash flooding that left at least one dead in southeastern New York continued to pelt the Northeast on Monday, forcing residents from their homes and prompting road closures and water rescues.

22 hours ago

A can of Prime Energy, which has six times more caffeine than a can of Coca-Cola. (Ron Adar/Shutter...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

What is Prime Energy, Logan Paul’s controversial energy drink?

For being less than two years old, Prime energy and sport drinks are already enduring a major growth spurt.

22 hours ago

King Charles III and US President Joe Biden pose in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle on July 10...

Seung Min Kim, Jill Lawless and Chris Megerian

Biden and King Charles III zero in on generational challenge of climate change

President Joe Biden and King Charles III have used their first meeting in their respective roles to highlight the generational issue of climate change.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Another major insurance company limits new homeowners insurance in California