Utah man killed in Idaho crash

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — A 22-year-old man from Junction, Utah, was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Idaho Monday night.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened just after 8 p.m. north of Kimberly, Idaho. Officers said the man was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra when the pickup truck went off the right shoulder, passed through some shrubs and returned to the roadway. The truck then crashed through a fence and into a parking lot, where it overturned and came to a rest on its side.

Police say the man was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released by police.