Police: Driver from deadly SLC hit-and-run crash turns self in

Jul 11, 2023, 7:41 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near ...

A Salt Lake City Police Department patrol SUV parked on Redwood Road following a deadly crash near 755 South (SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023).

(SLCPD photo from July 9, 2023)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 59-year-old cyclist on Sunday has turned himself in, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said detectives are now working with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office to file appropriate charges against the 19-year-old driver.

The crash happened early Sunday morning at 755 S. Redwood Road, near Indiana Avenue. Officers believe the bicyclist and the vehicle were heading northbound when they collided. The SUV fled the scene and first responders found the victim, a 59-year-old man, with critical injuries.

“Officers, paramedics, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department all provided emergency life-saving efforts, but the man died on scene,” police said.

An SLCPD release said 10 people have died in traffic-related incidents in the city this year.

