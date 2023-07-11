UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Springville man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Jul 11, 2023, 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 52-year-old Springville man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Daniel Wayne Howard was booked into the Utah County Jail Monday for investigation of rape of a child, sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child.

The investigation began July 3 when a 12-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that she and a 12-year-old friend were at Howard’s residence. The girl said her friend took off her shirt and pressured her into doing the same thing, according to a police booking affidavit.

“The victim disclosed her friend did this because Howard would provide her vapes and alcohol,” the affidavit alleges.

The girl said she was assaulted while sitting on Howard’s bed.

Police located Howard and took him to the police department for questioning.

“Initially, Howard denied any sexual involvement with the victim. I continued and informed him that we had collected evidence that shows otherwise. Howard then came forward and told me he (messed) up,” an officer wrote in the affidavit.

Police have requested that Howard be held in jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Mike Anderson

Community gun safes set up in local businesses

Some Cache County business owners are trying to give gun owners a safe space to store their weapons while struggling with mental health challenges.

1 day ago

One of the suspects detained by Utah Highway Patrol. (Utah Department of Public Safety)...

Michael Houck

Police track stolen vehicle to carwash with DPS helicopter

Two men were placed into police custody thanks to the help of a Department of Public Safety helicopter that safely tracked a stolen vehicle.

1 day ago

FILE PHOTO...

Pat Reavy

Man charged with lighting LDS Hospital room on fire

A man who police say barricaded himself inside a room at LDS Hospital and then tried to light it on fire is now facing criminal charges.

1 day ago

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary ...

WKBW Staff

Man arrested for hate crime after video allegedly shows him knocking over church statue in Buffalo

A Buffalo man is being charged with a hate crime after police say he knocked over a statue of Mary outside a North Buffalo church.

1 day ago

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)...

Carter Williams

Utah wildlife officers investigate killing of deer that had ‘potential to become a trophy buck’

Utah wildlife conservation officers are asking for help as they investigate the illegal killing of a buck deer in southern Utah last month.

1 day ago

Chadwick Shane Mobley booking photo. (Sanders County Montana Sheriff's Office)...

Michael Houck and Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Man wanted in Michigan murder investigation arrested after escaping custody

A man wanted in connection with a 2011 Michigan homicide, who lived in Utah, has been arrested after escaping custody Sunday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Springville man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl