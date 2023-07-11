Springville man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 52-year-old Springville man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Daniel Wayne Howard was booked into the Utah County Jail Monday for investigation of rape of a child, sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sodomy on a child.

The investigation began July 3 when a 12-year-old girl disclosed to her mother that she and a 12-year-old friend were at Howard’s residence. The girl said her friend took off her shirt and pressured her into doing the same thing, according to a police booking affidavit.

“The victim disclosed her friend did this because Howard would provide her vapes and alcohol,” the affidavit alleges.

The girl said she was assaulted while sitting on Howard’s bed.

Police located Howard and took him to the police department for questioning.

“Initially, Howard denied any sexual involvement with the victim. I continued and informed him that we had collected evidence that shows otherwise. Howard then came forward and told me he (messed) up,” an officer wrote in the affidavit.

Police have requested that Howard be held in jail without the possibility of posting bail pending the filing of formal charges.