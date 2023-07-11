Utah State Football Player Kingsley Holliday Arrested, Accused Of Multiple Charges Including Rape

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State offensive lineman Kingsley Holliday was booked into Cache County Jail and accused of multiple first-degree felony charges including rape, aggravated kidnapping, and knowingly dispensing a controlled substance.

In September 2022, a woman accused Holliday of forcibly taking her from an event and raping her.

According to the Affidavit, North Park Police responded to a report of a rape that sent a woman to the emergency room.

The victim said that a male had dragged her from the venue by her wrist, took her onto private property, and then proceeded to rape and sodomize her, according to police documents.

Multiple witnesses placed Holliday at the event and DNA evidence collected has since been matched to Holliday. According to the police report, Holliday denied any involvement but was concerned that the victim might be pregnant.

According to the Affidavit, in May 2023, a confidential informant told police that Holliday was selling Adderall, a prescription medication typically used for ADHD.

The Cache Rich Drug Task Force arranged a controlled buy with Holliday and the informant. Holliday chose to meet right by the Utah State campus. The location is considered a “drug-free zone” which elevated the offense to a first-degree felony.

The pills that were acquired by the drug task force are called “Methylphenidate”. The drug is a Schedule 2 controlled substance used to treat ADHD, similar to Adderall.

On Monday, Police arrested Holliday for multiple sex offenses. It was decided that he would also be booked on this controlled buy, according to documents obtained from police.

