BYU Basketball Offers Alta High’s Jaxon Johnson

Jul 11, 2023, 12:29 PM

BY


KSL Sports

BYU basketball is the latest program to extend an offer to rising prospect Jaxon Johnson.

Johnson, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound guard/forward, announced on social media his offer from BYU’s coaching staff.

“Blessed to have received an offer from Brigham Young University! Thank you to Coach Pope and the entire staff for the opportunity,” wrote Johnson.

It’s been an eventful week for Johnson. Along with receiving an offer from BYU, he also picked up an offer from the USC Trojans.

These offers have trickled in after Johnson won MVP honors at the 3SSB Rock Hill Tournament in South Carolina. Johnson’s team, the Utah Prospects, won the entire tournament.

Last season at Alta High School, Johnson, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, averaged 16.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. Those stat-filling numbers helped lead Alta to its first state championship since 2010.

Along with BYU, Johnson holds offers from USC, Stanford, Utah State, Nevada, and Weber State.

Currently, BYU has only one commitment in the class of 2024. That is Johnson’s Utah Prospects teammate, Isaac Davis. Davis preps at Hillcrest High in Idaho.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Basketball Offers Alta High’s Jaxon Johnson