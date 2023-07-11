UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

MLS NEXT Pro Invitational To Be Played In America First Field This Month

Jul 11, 2023, 12:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Real Monarchs and Zions Bank Stadium will host the annual MLS Next Pro Invitational this month.

The tournament will feature international sides Crystal Palace U21 and TSG HoffenheimU23.

The invitational will run from July 18 to July 25.

In addition to the international clubs and the Monarchs, Colorado and Vancouver will participate in the competition.

Ali Curtis, SVP of Competition and Operations for MLS NEXT Pro, said that the addition of international talent should make for a competitive tournament.

“Providing an opportunity for our clubs to face international opponents has been a key focus for our League since day one,” Curtis said. “In addition to the high level of competition MLS NEXT Pro clubs face during League play week in and week out, the ability to also compete against teams from across the world can only benefit everyone involved. We appreciate the collaboration and partnership with Premier League 2 and Bundesliga and look forward to a terrific tournament.”

How To Watch MLS NEXT Pro Invitational

All of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational games can be watched exclusively on mlsnextpro.com.

Tickets to attend in person are currently available at RSL.com.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaguars LB And Former Ute Devin Lloyd Hosts Youth Football Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Jacksonville linebacker and former Utah Ute Devin Lloyd hosted a football camp for military children on Monday. Lloyd hosted the camp at Fort Stewart army base in Hinesville, Georgia. Jaguars 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd is a really, really good dude. Lloyd, who grew in a military household, holds a free […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #38 is BYU's Keanu Hill (WR).

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Burning Questions For BYU Football Entering Big 12 Media Day

Questions on the top of mind for BYU football coach Sitake and players at Big 12 Media Day.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Offers Alta High’s Jaxon Johnson

BYU basketball offers rising guard/forward prospect from Alta High.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spurs Decide That Wembanyama’s Summer League Is Over After 2 Games

Victor Wembanyama’s first Summer League is over. The Spurs said that they have seen all they needed and won’t play him again in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Wide Receivers

Fall camp is close for Utah football so we’ll be breaking down each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups with today's focus on the receivers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

MLS NEXT Pro Invitational To Be Played In America First Field This Month