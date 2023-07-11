MLS NEXT Pro Invitational To Be Played In America First Field This Month

SALT LAKE CITY – The Real Monarchs and Zions Bank Stadium will host the annual MLS Next Pro Invitational this month.

The tournament will feature international sides Crystal Palace U21 and TSG HoffenheimU23.

Welcoming domestic and international competition to Utah for the @MLSNEXTPRO Invitational!! — Real Monarchs (@RealMonarchs) July 11, 2023

The invitational will run from July 18 to July 25.

In addition to the international clubs and the Monarchs, Colorado and Vancouver will participate in the competition.

Ali Curtis, SVP of Competition and Operations for MLS NEXT Pro, said that the addition of international talent should make for a competitive tournament.

“Providing an opportunity for our clubs to face international opponents has been a key focus for our League since day one,” Curtis said. “In addition to the high level of competition MLS NEXT Pro clubs face during League play week in and week out, the ability to also compete against teams from across the world can only benefit everyone involved. We appreciate the collaboration and partnership with Premier League 2 and Bundesliga and look forward to a terrific tournament.”

Can’t wait to watch our guys show out against international competition. 👊 pic.twitter.com/VKvWBKdNfT — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) July 11, 2023

How To Watch MLS NEXT Pro Invitational

All of the MLS NEXT Pro Invitational games can be watched exclusively on mlsnextpro.com.

Tickets to attend in person are currently available at RSL.com.

