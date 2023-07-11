UTAH FIREWATCH
‘The Sandlot’ cast returns to Utah field for 30th anniversary Q&A screening

Jul 11, 2023, 2:22 PM

“The Sandlot” is all about America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Scotty Smalls reminisces about the summer of 1962 when he first discovered the sandlot and the neighborhood kids who taught him more than just how to throw a ball. (Twentieth Century Fox)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The cast of ‘The Sandlot’ is returning to Utah once again to answer questions and watch the movie at the ionic sandlot location.

According to the Eventbrite event page, the reunion is on Aug. 5 at 1392 Glenrose Drive, South Salt Lake City, the location where the film was made.

Gates to the event will open for general ticket holders at 4 p.m., leading to an autograph signing with the cast from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. At 9 p.m., the Q&A portion of the event will begin, with the night ending with a movie screening at 9:20 p.m.

“This in-person gathering promises a delightful trip down memory lane, filled with laughter, fun, and plenty of surprises. Don’t miss out on the chance to meet your favorite characters and reconnect with fellow fans.” stated the event page.

Attendees have the chance to purchase limited edition Sandlot 30th Anniversary merchandise at the event.

Organizers do not allow bags, chairs, animals, or outside food inside the event space. They say tickets are not refundable, and the event will continue “rain or shine.”

Tickets start at $40 and are on sale until Aug. 1.

VIP tickets are priced at $125, which includes early access into the lot, a photo-op with the cast, autographs, a limited Sandlot Baseball, an opportunity to play catch on the field, and VIP Tent with snacks and drinks.

Some of “The Sandlot” cast already made an appearance for the 30th anniversary in March for a Q&A screening at Kingsbury Hall.

“The Sandlot” movie was primarily shot in and around Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1993, according to KSL Sports. The actual sandlot the movie characters played in is on 1388 Glenrose Drive, with many other scenes shot in Ogden, Midvale, American Fork, and Rose Park.

KSL 5 TV Live

