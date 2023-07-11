60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #38 is BYU’s Keanu Hill (WR).

Last year, Hill came in at No. 49 on the 60 in 60.

BYU’s Keanu Hill

Hill is a junior from Bedford, Texas.

He attended Trinity High School, where he helped them to a 10-2 record and was named all-district in 2017 and 2018. Hill earned the Trinity team Receiver of the Year award in 2017. He also played basketball in high school. His father Lloyd was an All-American at Texas Tech and played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Hill’s uncle Roy Williams played for the Dallas Cowboys.

He received recruiting interest from Wyoming and Texas A&M at Commerce.

In his first three seasons with BYU, Hill has appeared in 24 games, hauling in 25 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. During the 2021 season, Hill had 18 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played for the Cougars.

“Keanu Hill, receiver, long body, big body, very physical, came on the scene with some injuries that we experienced at receiver last year but has all the ability to be a great one,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Hill in 2022.

Last season, Hill hauled in 36 receptions for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 10 yards and a touchdown.

This fall, Hill and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

