UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)

Jul 11, 2023, 1:44 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #38 is BYU’s Keanu Hill (WR).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).


Last year, Hill came in at No. 49 on the 60 in 60.

BYU’s Keanu Hill

RELATED STORIES

Hill is a junior from Bedford, Texas.

He attended Trinity High School, where he helped them to a 10-2 record and was named all-district in 2017 and 2018. Hill earned the Trinity team Receiver of the Year award in 2017. He also played basketball in high school. His father Lloyd was an All-American at Texas Tech and played for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. Hill’s uncle Roy Williams played for the Dallas Cowboys.

He received recruiting interest from Wyoming and Texas A&M at Commerce.

In his first three seasons with BYU, Hill has appeared in 24 games, hauling in 25 receptions for 453 yards and three touchdowns. During the 2021 season, Hill had 18 catches for 343 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games played for the Cougars.

“Keanu Hill, receiver, long body, big body, very physical, came on the scene with some injuries that we experienced at receiver last year but has all the ability to be a great one,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Hill in 2022.

Last season, Hill hauled in 36 receptions for 572 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran the ball twice for 10 yards and a touchdown.

This fall, Hill and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaguars LB And Former Ute Devin Lloyd Hosts Youth Football Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Jacksonville linebacker and former Utah Ute Devin Lloyd hosted a football camp for military children on Monday. Lloyd hosted the camp at Fort Stewart army base in Hinesville, Georgia. Jaguars 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd is a really, really good dude. Lloyd, who grew in a military household, holds a free […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Burning Questions For BYU Football Entering Big 12 Media Day

Questions on the top of mind for BYU football coach Sitake and players at Big 12 Media Day.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLS NEXT Pro Invitational To Be Played In America First Field This Month

The Real Monarchs and Zions Bank Stadium will host the annual MLS Next Pro Invitational this month. The tournament runs from July 18-25.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Offers Alta High’s Jaxon Johnson

BYU basketball offers rising guard/forward prospect from Alta High.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Spurs Decide That Wembanyama’s Summer League Is Over After 2 Games

Victor Wembanyama’s first Summer League is over. The Spurs said that they have seen all they needed and won’t play him again in Las Vegas.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Wide Receivers

Fall camp is close for Utah football so we’ll be breaking down each of the Utes’ 2023 position groups with today's focus on the receivers.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)