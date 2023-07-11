UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah girl critically injured in lawnmower accident

Jul 11, 2023, 2:11 PM

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — A 6-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition after her leg was badly injured by a lawnmower blade.

Tuesday morning the child was riding a lawnmower with her father in the north end of Pleasant View in a residential area. She fell from the mower and the blade struck and severely injured her left leg according to Lt. Stetson Talbot with the Pleasant View Police Department.

Officers arrived to help, after a 911 call by her parents, and applied pressure and a tourniquet to her leg until an ambulance and paramedics arrived. She was taken to an Ogden hospital in critical condition where she is currently said to be stable.

