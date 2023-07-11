Jaguars LB And Former Ute Devin Lloyd Hosts Youth Football Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Jacksonville linebacker and former Utah Ute Devin Lloyd hosted a football camp for military children on Monday.

Lloyd hosted the camp at Fort Stewart army base in Hinesville, Georgia.

Jaguars 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd is a really, really good dude. Lloyd, who grew in a military household, holds a free youth football camp at Fort Stewart. Full story: https://t.co/vqI4zcGamH pic.twitter.com/LHoYVnGaOZ — Chad Maxwell (@ChadMaxwellTV) July 10, 2023

FOX 28 Savannah attended the camp and asked Lloyd about his time teaching the kids.

“Somebody in the NFL coming out and really offering their time to them, that’s something I want them to do in the future,” Lloyd said. “I hope that’s what they can take from it. Even if it’s their parents telling them down the line, you see somebody in the position I am and as grateful as I am to be in this position, to take time out of their day, to service other kids, hopefully, that’s the lasting impact they leave.”

Lloyd chose to host the camp for military children because he grew up in a military family. Both of his parents served in the Navy.

About Devin Lloyd

Lloyd was selected by the Jaguars with the No. 27 overall pick during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Prior to his time in the NFL, the Chula Vista, California native played at Utah from 2018-21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin Lloyd (@devinlloyd_)

As a senior in 2021, Lloyd recorded 111 total tackles, 66 solo tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

He helped the Utes win their first Pac-12 title and earn a Rose Bowl Game bid for the first time in program history.

During his Utah career, Lloyd had 256 total tackles, 150 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five interceptions, eight pass breakups, and three touchdowns.

