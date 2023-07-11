UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Insurance companies sue energy corporation blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire

Jul 11, 2023, 2:59 PM

FILE - The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021, as crews worked throug...

FILE - The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021, as crews worked through the night battling the blaze that had destroyed more than 500 home in Boulder County. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, dozens of insurance companies filed suit against Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado's Marshall Fire, the state's most destructive wildfire in 2021. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


Dozens of insurance companies are suing Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in 2021.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday, a few weeks after investigators announced that a sparking power line owned by Xcel was one of the causes of a fire that, fanned by high winds, destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and left two people dead. Embers from a smoldering scrap wood fire set days before on a nearby property used by a Christian religious communal group was also found to have been another cause.

The two fires combined to cause a blaze fanned by high winds that is blamed for causing $2 billion in damage in a suburban area between Denver and Boulder.

In response to the allegations, Xcel re-issued a statement first given in response to the results the fire investigation, saying that it strongly objected to its findings.

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion that Xcel Energy’s power lines caused the second ignition, which according to the report started 80 to 110 feet away from Xcel Energy’s powerlines in an area with underground coal fire activity,” it said.

More than 150 insurance companies allege in the lawsuit that Xcel, which operates in eight states in the Midwest and West, failed to properly design, construct, inspect, maintain, repair or operate its electrical equipment before the Marshall Fire broke out on Dec. 30, 2021. The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, said Xcel failed to de-energize its electrical equipment before the onset of strong winds.

Thousands flee as Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes

The smoldering fire at the Twelve Tribes property that was also blamed for sparking one of the fires that became the Marshall Fire had been buried by residents a few days before in a way that was approved by firefighters who stopped by to investigate, Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said at a news conference last month.

The lawsuit points out that the official report found that the group’s plan to manage their fire was “responsible” and that the fire, when stirred up by winds on Dec. 30, did not quickly spread because of factors including the property’s topography and lack of ground fuels.

In contrast, the lawsuit accused Xcel of failing to do business in a reasonable way. It also says the fire sparked by its power line spread quickly because it was on top of a flat mesa, allowing the fire to spread along the ground, and ignited nearby vegetation. The lawsuit claims “firebrands” — flaming or glowing fuel particles carried by the wind — from the power line-ignited fire sparked spot fires that eventually spread and burned homes in the communities of Louisville and Superior.

In its statement, Xcel said it reviewed its maintenance records and believes the system was properly maintained.

A lawsuit by businesses and residents was filed last year against Xcel Energy, and two other residents fled a lawsuit against Xcel on Monday. More lawsuits are expected to be filed, which lawyers hope to have considered by the same judge.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Se...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Ian Rowe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

15 hours ago

File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 202...

Ken Sweet and Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts

Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

15 hours ago

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. ...

Larry D. Curtis

USU football player arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, drugs charges

A Utah State University lineman has been arrested on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, kidnapping and selling drugs.

15 hours ago

The independent redistricting commission presents their map proposals to the Legislature at the Cap...

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Utah Supreme Court scrutinizes process that sliced state’s most Democrat-heavy district into 4

The Utah Supreme Court is weighing arguments over whether a lower court can evaluate whether the Republican-majority statehouse violated the Utah Constitution in drawing new congressional districts two years ago.

15 hours ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

3 days ago

The installation of a marine barrier on the Rio Grande has started. (Texas Department of Public Saf...

Rebekah Riess, Melissa Alonso and Rosa Flores, CNN

Texas sued over plan to deploy floating barrier on Rio Grande to curb border crossings

The owner of a Texas canoe and kayaking company filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking to stop the installation of a marine floating barrier on the Rio Grande, claiming Gov. Greg Abbott has no right to regulate the border.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Insurance companies sue energy corporation blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire