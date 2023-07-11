UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Google hit with lawsuit alleging it stole data from millions of users to train its AI tools

Jul 11, 2023, 3:43 PM

FILE - A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday,...

FILE - A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Maryland's highest court reversed a ruling by a lower court that the state's first-in-the-nation tax on digital advertising was unconstitutional, saying the court lacked jurisdiction over the case. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) —Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.

The proposed class action suit against Google, its parent company Alphabet, and Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind was filed in a federal court in California on Tuesday, and was brought by Clarkson Law Firm. The firm previously filed a similar suit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI last month. (OpenAI did not previously respond to a request for comment on the suit.)

The complaint alleges that Google “has been secretly stealing everything ever created and shared on the internet by hundreds of millions of Americans” and using this data to train its AI products, such as its chatbot Bard. The complaint also claims Google has taken “virtually the entirety of our digital footprint,” including “creative and copywritten works” to build its AI products.

Representatives for Google, Alphabet and DeepMind did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The complaint points to a recent update to Google’s privacy policy that explicitly states the company may use publicly accessible information to train its AI models and tools such as Bard.

The largest newspaper publisher in the US sues Google, alleging online ad monopoly

In response to an earlier Verge report on the update, the company said its policy “has long been transparent that Google uses publicly available information from the open web to train language models for services like Google Translate. This latest update simply clarifies that newer services like Bard are also included.”

The lawsuit comes as a new crop of AI tools have gained tremendous attention in recent months for their ability to generate written work and images in response to user prompts. The large language models underpinning this new technology are able to do this by training on vast troves of online data.

In the process, however, companies are also drawing mounting legal scrutiny over copyright issues from works swept up in these data sets, as well as their apparent use of personal and possibly sensitive data from everyday users, including data from children, according to the Google lawsuit.

“Google needs to understand that ‘publicly available’ has never meant free to use for any purpose,” Tim Giordano, one of the attorneys at Clarkson bringing the suit against Google, told CNN in an interview. “Our personal information and our data is our property, and it’s valuable, and nobody has the right to just take it and use it for any purpose.”

A foldable phone, new tablet and lots of AI: What Google unveiled at its big developer event

The suit is seeking injunctive relief in the form of a temporary freeze on commercial access to and commercial development of Google’s generative AI tools like Bard. It is also seeking unspecified damages and payments as financial compensation to people whose data was allegedly misappropriated by Google. The firm says it has lined up eight plaintiffs, including a minor.

Giordano contrasted the benefits and alleged harms of how Google typically indexes online data to support its core search engine with the new allegations of it scraping data to train AI tools.

With its search engine, he said, Google can “serve up an attributed link to your work that can actually drive somebody to purchase it or engage with it.” Data scraping to train AI tools, however, is creating “an alternative version of the work that radically alters the incentives for anybody to need to purchase the work,” Giordano added.

While some internet users may have grown accustomed to their digital data being collected and used for search results or targeted advertising, the same may not be true for AI training. “People could not have imagined their information would be used this way,” Giordano said.

Ryan Clarkson, a partner at the law firm, said Google needs to “create an opportunity for folks to opt out” of having their data used for training AI while still maintaining their ability to use the internet for their everyday needs.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - The Marshall Fire engulfs a home in Louisville, Colo., Dec. 30, 2021, as crews worked throug...

Colleen Slevin, Associated Press

Insurance companies sue energy corporation blamed for helping start Colorado wildfire

Dozens of insurance companies are suing Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy to recoup money paid out to homes and businesses lost in Colorado’s most destructive wildfire in 2021.

18 hours ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Se...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Ian Rowe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

18 hours ago

File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 202...

Ken Sweet and Michelle Chapman, The Associated Press

BofA hit with $250 million in fines and customer refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts

Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.

18 hours ago

Photo of 22-year-old Kingsley Holliday in the Utah State University football uniform. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis and Mike Anderson, KSL TV

USU football player arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, drugs charges

A Utah State University lineman has been arrested on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, kidnapping and selling drugs.

18 hours ago

The independent redistricting commission presents their map proposals to the Legislature at the Cap...

Sam Metz, Associated Press

Utah Supreme Court scrutinizes process that sliced state’s most Democrat-heavy district into 4

The Utah Supreme Court is weighing arguments over whether a lower court can evaluate whether the Republican-majority statehouse violated the Utah Constitution in drawing new congressional districts two years ago.

18 hours ago

Courtroom And Gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Orem man accused of trading THC products for sex faces more rape charges

An Orem man already accused of trading THC and nicotine products to a 12-year-old girl in exchange for sexual acts is now accused of sexually assaulting a second girl.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Google hit with lawsuit alleging it stole data from millions of users to train its AI tools