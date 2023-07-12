UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid

Jul 11, 2023, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:25 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — While drones and the views they provide aren’t necessarily new technology, Utah Transit Authority police officers using them is something that is.

“It is pretty amazing stuff,” said Officer Alex Blauer. “We can actually get places that are very difficult to get to in a vehicle or on foot.”

Officer Blauer is one of thirteen UTA officers trained to fly them in the department’s new drone program. The idea is to get to areas faster to either help track and find a criminal running from police, or easier tasks like checking to see if there’s something on a track.

“With the amount of rails we have, thousands of miles of rails and roadways that our buses travel on, the drones allow us to get to places that are remote and a lot more difficult for our officers to deploy to,” said UTA police Lt. Todd Hewitt.

Utah Transit Authority police Officer Alex Blauer piloting one of the new drones. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

For example, while gathering footage for this story, KSL TV’s news crews witnessed a man having a medical emergency on the FrontRunner platform next to UTA police headquarters, where help was fast.

If he were in a more remote area, though, it would have taken more time for a human officer to see what was happening. In those cases, a drone is faster to get that initial information.

“For getting to those remote areas, it is great for letting our officers know what to expect when they get there,” Hewitt said.

There are also cases where someone might be thinking of suicide by train. These drones can be flown to them with a recorded message letting the person know the trains have been stopped and help is coming.

“Hopefully, that will convince them to leave the railway, allow us to make contact with them, and get them the help they need,” Hewitt expressed.

The Utah Transit Authority drone in its case. (Mark Wetzel/KSL TV)

Some people may be concerned this drone program is just another way of government watching us or that it’s part of a new surveillance program. Hewitt said that is not the case.

“We deploy these as needed, so if we get a call. The only time they go up without us having calls is if there’s a request for us to check the alignment for maybe an area where people have cut a fence to trespass off for people who are camping in our area,” he explained.

UTA has three drones right now. The department is hoping to add more in the future.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

FILE - A man using a cellphone walks past Google offices on Dec. 17, 2018, in New York. On Tuesday,...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Google hit with lawsuit alleging it stole data from millions of users to train its AI tools

Google was hit with a wide-ranging lawsuit on Tuesday alleging the tech giant scraped data from millions of users without their consent and violated copyright laws in order to train and develop its artificial intelligence products.

23 hours ago

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unvei...

Associated Press

Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app

EDITOR’S NOTE: KSL TV is present on the Threads app, linked to instagram and with a blue check.  NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers, including many Twitter refugees tired of the drama surrounding Elon Musk’s raucous […]

2 days ago

Logan Canyon...

Mike Anderson

Logan Canyon to get cell service

Plans are now underway to get cell towers in Logan Canyon. In all, about $21 million have been secured to make it happen.

5 days ago

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled ...

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, AP Business Writer

What is Threads? All your questions about Meta’s new Twitter rival, answered

Here's what you need to know about Threads — a text-based app built by Meta to rival Twitter.

5 days ago

This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta publicly launches Twitter rival app ‘Threads’

Meta unveiled an app to rival Twitter on Thursday, appearing to target users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk.

7 days ago

Steven Vanderburgh explaining the new tech that will be used for wildfire prevention. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Decades of data will help Rocky Mountain Power better predict wildfires

New software will be a game changer for Rocky Mountain Power in the fight to stay in front of wildfires and power outages.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid