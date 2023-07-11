Goats escape truck on I-15 and returned to owner

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A couple of goats were “baaddd” after escaping from a truck traveling on Interstate 15 in Clearfield Tuesday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL TV that the owner was bringing the goats from the Willard area to Salt Lake City when “they lost the goats on the freeway.”

Roden did not report any injuries or accidents from this goat escape. He did not say how the goats escaped, how many were on the freeway, or how long they were on the road.