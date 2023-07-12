UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Ogden City Fire restricting fireworks, open flames in some areas

Jul 11, 2023, 6:51 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden City Fire Department has announced major fire and fireworks restrictions across parts of the city, beginning Wednesday.

The new rules come after the city didn’t restrict fireworks or open flames over the Fourth of July holiday.

Mike Slater, deputy chief of the Ogden City Fire Department, explained Tuesday that wet spring meant the ground still had enough moisture on July 4. One week later, things changed as the temperatures rose and the ground dried out, he explained.

“When that fuel moisture drops below a certain percentage, the risk of fires goes up,” he said.

A fire and fireworks restrictions map the department released shows highlighted areas in red, which includes all areas east of Harrison Boulevard, along the river trail through Ogden, and the Fort Buenaventura Park area on the west side.

Plus, Slater said, fires will not be allowed in any open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas and brush-covered hillsides.

Fire and fireworks restrictions map (Ogden City Fire Department)

“It just takes a small spark to hit some of that dry grass and set the whole hillside on fire,” he said.

Essentially, if it burns, it’s banned.

“Any open flame, campfire, bonfires, fireworks, any lighter,” Slater listed.

This includes lighted objects, like matches, cigarettes, cigars, pipes and smoking paraphernalia.

The fire department will keep an eye out, but Slater said enforcement will be tough.

“We’ll have fire units out patrolling those high-risk areas. If we see it, our firefighters will stop and say something, ask them politely to put those out and to not do that,” he said. “We want to stay at the lowest level possible. We don’t want to get law enforcement involved.”

He encouraged people to call if they see anyone disregarding the rules.

The city placed mobile electronic signs out on Harrison Boulevard to warn of the restrictions Tuesday.

The fireworks and open flames restrictions begin Wednesday, July 12, and continue through mid-October, or until conditions improve.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures

The lengthy process to consider elementary school closures in Salt Lake City continued Tuesday night, with the school board hearing a report recommending which schools should close — and why “right-sized schools” should be the rule for the district.

22 hours ago

Bangerter highway...

Katija Stjepovic

Residents worry about losing homes in proposed Bangerter Highway project

The debate over what to do next on Bangerter Highway continues as UDOT gathers public input on proposed interchanges that residents say could cost them their homes.

22 hours ago

A UTA police drone hovering in the air. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid

Utah Transit Authority police is launching their drone program to help combat crime and find those needing help.

22 hours ago

Becky Andrews and Kalimba...

Shelby Lofton, KSL TV & Eric Cabrera, KSL Newsradio

Blind woman says restaurant patio refused service because of her guide dog

Woman who was refused service at a restaurant patio says it has happened before

22 hours ago

One of the goats wondering around I-15 (Mark Jones/KSL NewsRadio)...

Michael Houck

Goats escape truck on I-15 and returned to owner

A couple of goats escaped from a truck traveling on Interstate 15 in Clearfield Tuesday afternoon. 

22 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Judge sentences gunman to at least 36 years in prison in Kearns drug killing

Shihab Wesaga, one of three men charged with a 2021 fatal shooting during a Kearns drug robbery, has been sentenced at least 36 years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Ogden City Fire restricting fireworks, open flames in some areas