Ogden City Fire restricting fireworks, open flames in some areas

OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden City Fire Department has announced major fire and fireworks restrictions across parts of the city, beginning Wednesday.

The new rules come after the city didn’t restrict fireworks or open flames over the Fourth of July holiday.

Mike Slater, deputy chief of the Ogden City Fire Department, explained Tuesday that wet spring meant the ground still had enough moisture on July 4. One week later, things changed as the temperatures rose and the ground dried out, he explained.

“When that fuel moisture drops below a certain percentage, the risk of fires goes up,” he said.

A fire and fireworks restrictions map the department released shows highlighted areas in red, which includes all areas east of Harrison Boulevard, along the river trail through Ogden, and the Fort Buenaventura Park area on the west side. Plus, Slater said, fires will not be allowed in any open fields, vacant lots, wooded areas and brush-covered hillsides. “It just takes a small spark to hit some of that dry grass and set the whole hillside on fire,” he said. Essentially, if it burns, it’s banned. “Any open flame, campfire, bonfires, fireworks, any lighter,” Slater listed. This includes lighted objects, like matches, cigarettes, cigars, pipes and smoking paraphernalia.

The fire department will keep an eye out, but Slater said enforcement will be tough. “We’ll have fire units out patrolling those high-risk areas. If we see it, our firefighters will stop and say something, ask them politely to put those out and to not do that,” he said. “We want to stay at the lowest level possible. We don’t want to get law enforcement involved.” He encouraged people to call if they see anyone disregarding the rules. The city placed mobile electronic signs out on Harrison Boulevard to warn of the restrictions Tuesday. The fireworks and open flames restrictions begin Wednesday, July 12, and continue through mid-October, or until conditions improve.