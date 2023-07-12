UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures

Jul 11, 2023, 7:22 PM

(KSL TV)...

(KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The lengthy process to consider elementary school closures in Salt Lake City continued Tuesday night, with the school board hearing a report recommending which schools should close — and why “right-sized schools” should be the rule for the district.

A district official recommended that the board study seven schools for possible closure in the future: Emerson, Hawthorne, Bennion, Jackson, Newman, Riley, and Wasatch Elementary Schools.

Recommended school closures come after lengthy study

Brian Conley, the director of boundaries and planning for the Salt Lake City School District, presented the results of a study on school sizes and boundaries to the board Tuesday night. That study came largely from the work of a 13-member boundary options committee, appointed by Martin Bates, the man who served as interim superintendent until this summer.

Much of Conley’s presentation centered on the idea of “right-sized schools.” The idea focuses on finding the optimal distribution of students per teacher. According to Conley, a school with three teachers per grade level can help improve choices and access to special programs, such as arts and music, as well as collaboration among teachers within a school.

“This is all about being more efficient and effective with the funds and what we receive at our schools,” Conley told school board members.

By contrast, Conley said, a school that is too small may struggle to provide the same services to students.

Assessing schools for closure

Conley said the committee ranked every elementary school in the district according to a variety of criteria, including safety, enrollment trends, accessibility, feeder schools and proximity to other schools, and the cost to operate (things like the condition of the building and utilities).

Under that metric, Conley said they identified a “notable break” between the seven schools that scored the lowest and the remaining 20 in the district. The seven schools: Emerson, Hawthorne, Bennion, Jackson, Newman, Riley, and Wasatch.

The district would also need to study the boundaries at the remaining 20 elementary schools in the district and adjust to create the “right-sized schools” Conley referenced.

Final decisions may be months away

The recommendations presented Tuesday do not mean those specific schools will automatically be closed. Members of the Salt Lake City School Board will consider the findings and make a decision, a process that could take months.

The district’s newsletter from February said a final call could come in December or January. Prior to that, the district will likely provide other opportunities to offer comments, according to that newsletter.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

A school bus with extended stop sign...

Tamara Vaifanua

Salt Lake School District to release list of schools facing closure

The Salt Lake City School District meets Tuesday night and may release the list of elementary schools that could be closed.

22 hours ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Se...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Ian Rowe

This week on Sunday Edition, Boyd Matheson sits down with renowned educator and author Ian Rowe, Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

22 hours ago

Photo of 22-year-old Kingsley Holliday in the Utah State University football uniform. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis and Mike Anderson, KSL TV

USU football player arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, drugs charges

A Utah State University lineman has been arrested on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, kidnapping and selling drugs.

22 hours ago

New Bedford Public Library Director Olivia Melo, pulls the 100 year overdue book from the box shipp...

Associated Press

Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later

The New Bedford library has a 5-cent-per-day late fee. At that rate, someone returning a book overdue by 119 years would face a hefty fee of more than $2,100.

5 days ago

Intermountain Indian School "I" on Brigham City foothills...

Erin Cox

Students from across the country repaint ‘I’ decades after Intermountain Indian School closes

Many of these former students come back every year to help paint the “I” overlooking Brigham City.

5 days ago

FILE - Bare spots are seen, Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four...

Associated Press

Plan to demolish house where 4 University of Idaho students were slain prompts objections

Objections have been raised to demolishing the house where four University of Idaho students were killed, with a lawyer saying it should be perserved until trial is held for the man charged in the deaths.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures