UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 people, including 2 children, at New York park

Jul 11, 2023, 8:33 PM

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday were hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a crowded park, wounding four people including two young children, authorities said.

Two masked men dressed all in black rode a scooter to St. James Park in the Fordham Manor section of the Bronx shortly before 6 p.m., Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

The passenger got off the scooter and opened fire into a crowd before the men drove off, Chell said.

Two brothers, ages 3 and 6, were each shot in the leg, a 25-year-old man was hit once in the back and a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times, Chell said.

“Everyone is doing well and will recover from their injuries,” he said.

Investigators didn’t know who was targeted in the shooting or the motive for the attack, he said.

Last week, a gunman on a scooter killed an 86-year-old man and injured three others in a series of six apparently random attacks in Brooklyn and Queens, police said.

Thomas Abreau, 25, of Brooklyn, was arrested following Saturday’s attacks and has been charged with murder and attempted murder, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

Police said they seized the scooter and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A UTA police drone hovering in the air. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid

Utah Transit Authority police is launching their drone program to help combat crime and find those needing help.

21 hours ago

A curtain hangs out of a broken window on a hotel tower at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Tuesday, ...

Ken Ritter and Beatrice Dupuy, Associated Press

Hostage freed after hourslong standoff at Las Vegas Strip resort room, police say

Las Vegas police say the man who took a woman hostage in a Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino hotel room is in police custody.

21 hours ago

Leslie Van Houten...

Associated Press

Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison

Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten walked out of a California prison Tuesday after serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for her participation in two infamous murders.

21 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Judge sentences gunman to at least 36 years in prison in Kearns drug killing

Shihab Wesaga, one of three men charged with a 2021 fatal shooting during a Kearns drug robbery, has been sentenced at least 36 years and up to life in the Utah State Prison.

21 hours ago

Photo of 22-year-old Kingsley Holliday in the Utah State University football uniform. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis and Mike Anderson, KSL TV

USU football player arrested on suspicion of rape, kidnapping, drugs charges

A Utah State University lineman has been arrested on suspicion of five felony charges including rape, kidnapping and selling drugs.

21 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Springville man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A 52-year-old Springville man has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Scooter-riding gunman sought for attack that hurt 4 people, including 2 children, at New York park