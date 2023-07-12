UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

$100 million project aims to upgrade Deer Creek dam, protect against Quagga

Jul 11, 2023, 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:26 pm

Andrew Adams's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah — A $100 million project to upgrade infrastructure at the dam began earlier this summer, and dam managers said Tuesday the hope was to also protect against a future invasive threat.

Jeff Budge, general manager of the Provo River Water Users Association, said crews planned to install a specialized coating around the existing intake and a new intake to be constructed that would help to reduce the impact of any possible Quagga mussel population in the years or decades to come.

“There’s always the concern that someone will not use the proper precautions with their boat and bring Quagga mussels in from Lake Powell or somewhere else that they may have been,” Budge told KSL TV. “In the future, if there is an infestation, we’ve at least got that behind us and it will help.”

Budge said the reservoir and dam were currently Quagga mussel-free.

“Deer Creek did have a Quagga mussel scare in that they found Quagga mussel DNA one time in a sample,” Budge said. “We went through a whole three-year process of testing and research to make sure that they weren’t there, and so we are now off the suspect water body list.”

The project’s initial and primary goal, according to Budge, was to update the intake, guard gates and valves while creating a secondary intake that will aid with maintenance and provide an alternate route for water to flow back into the Provo River.

“We’ll just add a new intake at a little higher elevation in the reservoir,” Budge said. “We’ll have the opportunity of taking water from two different strata in the reservoir to feed downstream.”

Crews planned to employ a massive barge on the reservoir to stage underwater construction near the dam in the months to come.

With the ongoing work, managers once again cautioned visitors on Facebook that Sailboat Beach would be closed through March 2026 to allow the movement of heavy equipment and machinery in and out of the reservoir.

“If you are recreating in the area, please do not cross into the area sectioned off by buoys, and please visit the other beaches open for public use at Deer Creek,” the post advised.

The massive project hasn’t been easy for visitors to miss during their trips to Deer Creek Reservoir.

Larry Kolling said Tuesday evening that he had noticed a large crane and other construction equipment around the shoreline.

“It’s a big task,” he acknowledged. “If it’s good for the environment, and it saves the lake and helps us later on — you know, helps those generations — then you know what, use those taxpayer dollars, man.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Christopher Browning, now 44, is reportedly seen charging, stomping, and punching other inmates, le...

Daniella Rivera

Details of violent prison incident not shared with parole board before convicted rapist’s release

Utah’s Department of Corrections confirmed to the KSL Investigators it failed to provide details about an assault case to the parole board, which could have kept a convicted rapist now accused of reoffending behind bars.

22 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Hot summer temperatures causing Utah roads to buckle

In the last few days, three areas of roadway in Utah have buckled — one of those two days in a row.

22 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL NewsRadio

‘Right-sized schools’: Salt Lake board hears recommendations for school closures

The lengthy process to consider elementary school closures in Salt Lake City continued Tuesday night, with the school board hearing a report recommending which schools should close — and why “right-sized schools” should be the rule for the district.

22 hours ago

Bangerter highway...

Katija Stjepovic

Residents worry about losing homes in proposed Bangerter Highway project

The debate over what to do next on Bangerter Highway continues as UDOT gathers public input on proposed interchanges that residents say could cost them their homes.

22 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Ogden City Fire restricting fireworks, open flames in some areas

The Ogden City Fire Department has announced major fire and fireworks restrictions across parts of the city, beginning Wednesday. 

22 hours ago

A UTA police drone hovering in the air. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

UTA police begin drone program to combat crime and provide first aid

Utah Transit Authority police is launching their drone program to help combat crime and find those needing help.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

$100 million project aims to upgrade Deer Creek dam, protect against Quagga