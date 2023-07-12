UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big 12 Media Days 2023: Live Updates From AT&T Stadium

Jul 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Football Media Days are here. It’s the first time KSL Sports has covered Big 12 media days. That’s because BYU is now a member of the league.

The Cougars joined UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston as the newest additions to the conference. For the 2023 football season, there will be 14 teams as Texas and Oklahoma still remain before they bolt for the SEC next season.

Big 12 Media Day: Live Day 1 Updates

Keep checking back here. The KSL Sports team will have live Big 12 Media Days updates from inside AT&T Stadium.

Who to follow on social media at Big 12 Football Media Day

KSL Sports LIVE

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV’s Jeremiah Jensen will be live on location at AT&T Stadium with television hits from inside AT&T Stadium.

KSL Sports Zone at Big 12 Media Days

The KSL Sports Zone will be on radio row at Big 12 Media Days in Arlington. UnRivaled’s Alex Kirry and Hans Olsen will anchor the coverage.

KSL NewsRadio on location

Mitch Harper and Matt Baiamonte will host a one-hour special from Texas recapping the events at Big 12 Media Day on Friday, July 14, from Noon-1 p.m. on the legacy home of the Cougars, KSL NewsRadio. They will also have reports during Utah’s Morning News and Jeff Caplan’s Afternoon News.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Should Jazz Start At Point Guard?

The Utah Jazz have five quality candidates in the roster ahead of the 2023-24 season, but who should be the starting point guard?

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jaguars LB And Former Ute Devin Lloyd Hosts Youth Football Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – Jacksonville linebacker and former Utah Ute Devin Lloyd hosted a football camp for military children on Monday. Lloyd hosted the camp at Fort Stewart army base in Hinesville, Georgia. Jaguars 2022 first-round pick Devin Lloyd is a really, really good dude. Lloyd, who grew in a military household, holds a free […]

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #38 BYU’s Keanu Hill (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #38 is BYU's Keanu Hill (WR).

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Burning Questions For BYU Football Entering Big 12 Media Day

Questions on the top of mind for BYU football coach Sitake and players at Big 12 Media Day.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

MLS NEXT Pro Invitational To Be Played In America First Field This Month

The Real Monarchs and Zions Bank Stadium will host the annual MLS Next Pro Invitational this month. The tournament runs from July 18-25.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Offers Alta High’s Jaxon Johnson

BYU basketball offers rising guard/forward prospect from Alta High.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Big 12 Media Days 2023: Live Updates From AT&T Stadium