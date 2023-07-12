KSLSPORTS FEED
Big 12 Media Days 2023: Live Updates From AT&T Stadium
Jul 12, 2023, 5:00 AM
ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Football Media Days are here. It’s the first time KSL Sports has covered Big 12 media days. That’s because BYU is now a member of the league.
📍 @Big12Conference Football Media Days
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 11, 2023
The Cougars joined UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston as the newest additions to the conference. For the 2023 football season, there will be 14 teams as Texas and Oklahoma still remain before they bolt for the SEC next season.
Big 12 Media Day: Live Day 1 Updates
Keep checking back here. The KSL Sports team will have live Big 12 Media Days updates from inside AT&T Stadium.
